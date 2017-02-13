African-American Milestones in Movies and TV

First Disney Princess of African-American Heritage:
Tiana, heroine of The Princess of the Frog (2009), who was voiced by Anika Noni Rose.

First African-American to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score:
Prince for Purple Rain (1985)

First African-American to win an Academy Award for Best Actress:
Halle Berry for Monster's Ball (2001)

First African-American to win an Academy Award:
Sidney Poitier, Best Actor for Lillies of the Field (1963)

First African-American actress to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Viola Davis for "How to Get Away With Murder" in 2015



