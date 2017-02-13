African-American Milestones in Movies and TV

The Best Actress win just hit me like a brick wall, especially bc all other black women winners have been supporting :(



ETA: Not that supporting is inferior, it's just wild that there has only been one.



Edited at 2017-02-13 03:34 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I loooooove princess and the frog it was so cute and the animation was so well done. Reply

Thread

Link

I just love Viola Davis. Reply

Thread

Link

we've come so far but at the same time, we should've been there a long time ago Reply

Thread

Link

Htgawm is such an important show. To have a dark skinned and older black woman play the lead as an anti-heroine is such a big deal. and on top of that, all the awards she's gotten for it. I just really love viola and Shonda. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe Halle Berry was the first Best Actress winner, and have there been any more? I can't think of any. It's a shame, there are so many deserving like Viola. :( I love Viola in everything she does. I LOVE Tiana, she's my favorite Disney princess. Reply

Thread

Link

As a Black woman from Louisiana, Patf will always be special to me. I saw it in theaters and when Ray said 'Go to bed! Y'all from Shreveport?!' when Naveen said they were from far far away the whole place erupted in laughter. Reply

Thread

Link

First African-American to win an Academy Award was definitely Hattie McDaniel. Unless they mean lead. Reply

Thread

Link

I think they mean lead bc you're right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still sad about princess and the frog. it was so boring we deserved better Reply

Thread

Link