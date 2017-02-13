The possibility of Chewing Gum renewal

Haven't watched this season yet but I'm always up for more Chewing Gum. The 3-way episode had me in hysterics. Reply

I definitely would love to see more of this bonkers show. And did anyone else cry during the last episode?

Oh, I recognize her --she's in that Aliens show with Michael Socha. Is that not renewed?

this show is fucking wild. just when you think they won't go there, they do. i'm definitely hoping for more. i read an article that ever since the show blew up and got an international audience, michaela cole has been getting offers from american execs. so at least she's getting the attention she deserves. edit: oh it's the article op posted, def didn't read



and lmao candice's actress was so obviously pregnant. at one point during the end, i swear her heavily pregnant body was in frame for a second, they barely tried



Edited at 2017-02-13 03:37 am (UTC)

I can't watch this because a youtube celeb I hooked up with on grindr suggested we "netflix and chill" while we watch this and then he ending up being a little creepy. Ruined it for me.

WAIT----this season was only 5 episodes? Or is it 6 and just hasn't been uploaded online yet.



Michaela really made Tracey utterly insufferable in the Road Trip episode this season. I wanted to punch her for being so fucking obtuse. CANDICE!!!!! UGH! Reply

It's 6. There's one more after the road trip episode

So many parts of series 2 made me cry with laughter. I would love to see another series. America keeps ~stealing our only black talent smh

Saw the last two today. Everytime I watch I'm laugh cringing. The music is always on point tho.

