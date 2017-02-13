The possibility of Chewing Gum renewal
A lot has happened in the last 2 episodes of season 2 of Chewing Gum. [Spoler-y, so under cut.]
Not 1, but 2 people turn in their v-cards, one pair breaks up, old romance heats up, a couple of makeovers happen, Candice hides behind objects and people (actress probably heavily pregnant?).
Season 2 finale can work both as a season and a series finale, it feels whole and tied up, but has hints at what could happen next.
The third season has not been comfirmed yet. Sources close to Michaela say she's going to take a break from the show to focus on other projects, but season 3 could still happen sometime as E4 is keen for more Chewing Gum.
So it's not a "No". I, personally, hope it gets renewed, the last 2 eps were pretty good. Would you like to see season 3 happen?
and lmao candice's actress was so obviously pregnant. at one point during the end, i swear her heavily pregnant body was in frame for a second, they barely tried
Michaela really made Tracey utterly insufferable in the Road Trip episode this season. I wanted to punch her for being so fucking obtuse. CANDICE!!!!! UGH!
Girl. Lies you tell! Lol
Love this show, just watched season 1 and I'm blown Netflix doesn't have the second one yet