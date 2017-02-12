hyped tbh i don't care i'll stick with this mess til the end Reply

Thank you, OP, for faithfully making these posts!



So ready for Rick and co. to fight back, finally. They dragged that torment by Negan out way too long.



oh hello, i'm impatiently waiting. Reply

this was the worst day for twd to come back

like seriously on the grammys night Reply

True. But at least the showrunners will have something other than themselves to blame when the ratings drop (again.) Reply

all i care though is twd better not go over an hour because then i have elementary to watch Reply

It's going to be an extended episode, bb - it'll be over at 10:13pm EST. Reply

ok i can live with that

i can watch the first 10 minutes of new elementary on cbs's website Reply

it really was, but I'm gonna watch it first thing tomorrow. Reply

Yay! I'm glad it's back. And I'm glad to have a place to bitch about the episodes again! Reply

Here waiting on my pure and perfect otp Reply

Pumped. Can't wait to see my fave power couple being amazing. Reply

Allow me to commend your taste in fictional pairings - and your gorgeous avi. Reply

I tried hard to re-watch the season on amc today to get caught up but I just couldn't stomach all the negan and depressing scenes, so I dicked out. Hopefully tonight's episode makes up for the first half of the season. Reply

I mean yeah it sucks now, it has for a while. But that don't mean we aint watching lmao Reply

