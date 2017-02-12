BAFTA 2017 Red Carpet Post





And Emily Blunt in Sarah Burton's McQueen creation - that bodice! pic.twitter.com/lbpw0bAxZY — Lucy Scholes (@LucyScholes) February 12, 2017





Edited at 2017-02-13 12:37 am (UTC) emily blunt looked great Reply

oh that's really nice! Reply

she looks fab Reply

oooo I'm obsessed Reply

Gorgeous ❤️ Reply

Kelly Macdonald <3 Reply

I was surprised to see her there, but certainly very pleased! <3 Reply

that Gucci collection needs to diaf Reply

Lin is such a cutie omg, but he gotta get that suit tailored! Reply

mte, a little fitting and it would look great



ot: I love your icon, still wish we had a third movie Reply

Embed from Getty Images Noomi Rapace brought the drama and repped Toni Erdmann even if she had nothing to do with that movie: Reply

oh wow I didn't even recognize her! Not loving the hair but she still looks great Reply

and without



Luke Evans looks good with a suitand without Reply

WHAT is caitriona wearing Reply

I hate Anya's dress, sometimes she facially reminds me of Kendall Jenner



Daisy is doing my #1 fashun~ pet peeve, put your fucking arms in the sleeves you look like a douche Reply

caitriona, girl, WHAT THE FUCK Reply

I feel like almost everybody looked a mess with the exception of Viola, Emily and Bryce Dallas Howard...even Naomie - who usually slays - was a big miss for me. Reply

I can't tell if Kate Middleton's dress is too tight or if she is scary skinny right now Reply

yikes why do I love Anya Taylor Joy's look Reply

