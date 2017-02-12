Ed Sheeran plays Would You Rather? + eats his face
- Would rather have Elton John's face tattoed to his ass than Taylor Swift
- Elton asked him to sit on his face
- Would rather tour with the Backstreet Boys than NSYNC
- Would rather his parents see his Google search history than his girlfriend
Somebody made a cake of Ed and he takes a bite.
it should be considered a crime for him to go out in public.