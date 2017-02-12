Unhhh this song is a jam! Reply

Thread

Link

Why is there a post about this? There are more important things to talk about... Why can't people use their posts for something that fucking matters? Reply

Thread

Link





There are more important things to talk about... Why can't people use their voice for something that fucking matters? — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 18, 2016

i was parodying this tweet but idt it was clear enough lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm kind of surprised she didn't delete this one as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like what? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see you 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a bop! Reply

Thread

Link





This is cute, I'm boppin a lil Reply

Thread

Link

can't hear anything, vinnie Reply

Thread

Link

sweet! I was looking for a non concert version on youtube 2 days ago Reply

Thread

Link

omfg I'VE BEEN WAITING TO HEAR THIS SINCE I SAW HER LAST MAY!!! Reply

Thread

Link

wow at this being stronger than Chained to the Rectum Reply

Thread

Link



Always delivering the bops even tho she's messy and annoying Reply

Thread

Link