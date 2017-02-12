"Feel Me" by Selena Gomez leaks
- performed the song on the REVIVAL tour despite not being on any of her albums
- this is the first time the studio version has been heard
- was teased to be on her upcoming album, unsure if that is still the case
SOURCE
