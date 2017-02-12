BTS Release Spring Day [M/V] + Become 1st KPop Group To Chart On US iTunes Top 10
From their CEO's Twitter:
What an honor! Thanks! BTS is the first K-pop group to reach the US iTunes Top 10 with #SpringDay!— hitman (@hitmanb) 12 February 2017
Sources: YouTube, Twitter
Aaaanyway..."Not Today" got me like
they might never top hyyh
My aunt (she's younger than me) is seeing them in April, she has p1 tickets so she's close lol
Video out next week!
If BTS is the group to crack the US, I would cackle since they're not in one of the big 3 agencies