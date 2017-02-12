im happy they're slaying but the new songs are a let down



they might never top hyyh Reply

I haven't listened to this yet but I'm happy for them! They deserve all the success tbh



My aunt (she's younger than me) is seeing them in April, she has p1 tickets so she's close lol Reply

This song is basic af. I don't get the BTS love tbh. Then again I never got it with Big Bang either so meh. Reply

Yes but they did save pop today:







Video out next week! Reply

sounds too much like big bang baepsae >>>>>>>>>>> Reply

