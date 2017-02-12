BAFTA 2017 Winners

is his user name really the full year (1996)???



that's something my mom would do Reply

Thread

Link

que lindo omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How is he supporting in that film though? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was not in the first big chunk of the film Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's not in the first hour of the film. the first hour is about saroo as a young boy (which sunny plays) and then the last hour is saroo as an adult. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish this would happen on Oscar night so badly!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, no. If they were going to show bias towards a British star should have picked Naomie Harris. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

HE DESERVES EVERYTHING😍😍😍😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'M SO HAPPY FOR HIM Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

little Anwar's going places, bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so happy for him! i hate that he and mahershala are in direct competition though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he deserves it he was incredible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So happy for him! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nothing for Moonlight??? Gorl... Reply

Thread

Link

Moonlight has lost major momentum and it's not out in the UK yet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But I would assume the people who were choosing these awards would've at least had a screener? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Where? It was featured on nightline last week and is back in theaters Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

was expecting it. they didn't even nominate it in director Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Baftas are trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr, what a travesty :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Guess I'll just continue spamming here



God frikkin damnitGuess I'll just continue spamming here Reply

Thread

Link

Beautiful man. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i watched girl on the train last night and it was so horrible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love this dress and her, bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's some great underwire construction, her boobs look amazing in this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her boobs always look amazing. I need to know her secret. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is my kind of dress.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that color on her omg <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had a crazy growth spurt when i was little, so i've got stretch marks down my arms like that. I'm always hiding my arms but it's cool too see viola wearing strapless and sleeveless gowns, anyway ❤️❤️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh this dress is so gorgeous on her! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gorgeous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

QUEEN tbh

watch out 'cause she's coming for her Acategoryfraudemy Award in two weeks!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh at our lord and savior of cinema moonlight not winning but also not surprising as it hasnt even opened in the uk yet Reply

Thread

Link

lmao great the post that gets accepted is the one with all the awards, when the show is currently airing so we can't even liveblog without getting spoiled </3 rip Reply

Thread

Link

lmao, shit. You want me to spoil tag the winners? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah it's alright, unless it bothers anyone else I'll just stick to watching atm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's ridiculous that this doesn't air live Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's on the BBC and BAFTA for not airing it live like all other awards shows. people are gonna get spoiled regardless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes DEV!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

LA LA LAND SUCKED Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not really some film buff or expert but I find it wild that anyone watches La La Land and Moonlight and comes out thinking La La Land was better. I mean, I get why Hollywood loves La La Land but still. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

u know why Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i watched both and i was bored to tears during la la land. moonlight is an incredible film tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loveeee the blue tones, I want this dress for myself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yay for Dev but I do hope that Mahershala wins the Oscar bc I can only see Moonlight getting that and adapted screenplay rn which is a shame. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like Dev doesn't stand a chance with the Oscar which is why I'm happy he'll at least get the BAFTA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeahhh, Dev's fans can take all the seats. I'm not here for anybody but Ali winning supporting actor at the Oscars Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

-I hope Moonlight gets some justice at the Oscars



-I wanted Ruth to win rising star



-Loved Ken Loach's speech Reply

Thread

Link

BOO @ all of this besides Dev. Just boo. 👎👎👎



Edited at 2017-02-12 09:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

moonlight getting snubbed like this makes it seem like it won't win any oscars

:(



Edited at 2017-02-12 09:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

nah. baftas gave it way less noms than oscars and they had it in original screenplay over adapted (where its far more likely to win)



the academy have taken to the film much more than bafta Reply

Parent

Thread



Link