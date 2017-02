just terrific! Reply

Here for anything that will make 45 mad Reply

i hope there's an oscar upset and she wins best actress so she can finally just say fuck donald trump. Reply

Tbh, the Oscars are not in any way a meritocracy, so she might as well. It wouldn't be much more ridiculous than Emma Stone. Reply

You never know. Reply

lbr, Meryl could read the phone book for 2 hours and still win an Oscar Reply

I honestly think Hollywood and those who speak out will help Trump fuck up and get people fired. Melissa McCarthy could very well get Spicer fired tbh. Especially because Trump hates seeing a woman play Spicer so much and is already not that pleased with his performance so far as press sec. It's amazing that Spicer, Conway and Flynn all still have jobs. Trump is loyal to those who have stuck by him but I can see his cabinet having a high turnover rate within these 4 years. Nordstrom almost got Conway fired but since the Trump admin has no integrity she road out the storm.



We know it kills Trump's ego when people go against him - whether through protesting, court or Hollywood. Might as well keep doing it. Reply

Yes. I hope people keep criticizing him and making fun of him. It really gets to him. Reply

Well Donald doesn't really take Hollywood celebs seriously though it's obvious they do still get on his nerves. I think the legit media reporters like Tapper and Stephanopoulos (like he did today with Miller) need to keep going after him and his cabinet and spokespeople like Conway, Spicer and the like to further hit him harder and hopefully topple his whole admin and cabinet members sooner than later.



Edited at 2017-02-12 10:13 pm (UTC) Reply

See I think he does take them seriously. It seems to really bother him and bruise his ego. He feels like everyone has to love him and does not know how to handle anything other than that. It's why he thinks he's above the law and the constitution. Reply

Dis queen.



Reply

this campaigning as well right now. Reply

I'm a gay New Yorker — and I'm coming out as a conservative https://t.co/U9VqpYMa3w pic.twitter.com/nx7rPIZkqB — New York Post (@nypost) February 12, 2017

I don't know if this would be accepted but here it is. This poor dude (/s) was reviled so much for his dumb feature on Measles Yoplait (Milo), that he decided to go full #Maga and discovered a newfound appreciation for Ann Coulter. Reply

"Measles Yoplait"



dead Reply

Ignore that gay conservative troll. He wrote Out's profile of Measles Yoplait and now he wants to be famous trash too. — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 12, 2017

I will admit I stole it from @ira. Reply

He's an editor for out magazine too Reply

He is. When he go called out for his profile on Milo. He was very defensive. It all makes sense now. Reply

When does the Trump bashing begin in the video? It's 20 minutes long lol. Reply

Trump and his deplorables are fucking SHOOK. People inside the White House are running to leak info to the press, journalists' phones at the major networks/newspapers are ringing off the hook. Get your popcorn and fall out shelters ready, ONTD! Reply

