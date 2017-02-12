Kiwi English is one of the more adorable ones in this world and anyone who will tell me it sounds like Australian, will get shanked with a kiwi beak. Reply

Australian English is unfortunate, imo. Much like Boston accents are unfortunate.



They have nothing in common aside from being.... what they are. Reply

I like both. Reply

And GQ is "wowed" by Tom? Doesn't that skirt close to sounding gay ie to sounding not like a real G, ie not to the magasine's intended target group?









(I'm sure the interview was done by a woman, but if this is GQ UK I will forever have a bone to pick) Reply

between the globe speech and this interview i really cannot look at this guy the same way again. Reply

lol is this from the photoshoot for that disastrous article? #yikes Reply

keep it Reply

good thing he didnt pull out his de niro accent. Reply

i'm lowkey(lol) starting to like him after reading that article and watching this. Reply

he's no AMY WALKER Reply

AMY







WALKER Reply

Her Irish accent is dreadful!! As is Tom's so I guess it's not easy to do! Reply

That interview with him posted here a few days ago was totally cringe-inducing. He seems exhausting to be around for any length of time. Reply

While watching this it just hit me that this is the first time I've actually ever heard him speak before Reply

tbh the swift/hiddleston pairing is making more sense to me now

they're both so overly in love with themselves Reply

They are perfect for each other, I'll never understand anyone who says differently. The only difference is that Tom Hiddleston is, despite his Eton education and Cambridge degrees, is not as smart as Taylor Swift. Reply

that was cute Reply

He's had hundreds of years to learn different accents so this isn't a surprise Reply

I can always count on Tom Hiddleston to give me second-hand embarrassment. Reply

This is the first time I've ever been impressed by Tom (can't do any accent to save myself) Reply

dead to me since that TSwift fiasco Reply

lame ass



matthew rhys >



Reply

Scottish accents make me melt into a puddle. Reply

