The Expanse 2X04 pics and sneak peek plus roundup





* They wrote around finding reasons to have Frankie punch people this season. They pulled Drummer forward from much later in the books, they love her dynamic with Naomi, they also love her Belter accent and how it sounds like English is her second language and that she's not as comfortable in it as in Belter. They were trying to figure out a Belter activity for Naomi-Drummer, figured out Handball would be perfect- they live in small quarters, can anticipate the station's spin and all you really need is a ball.



* The Churn is the blue print for how they created Amos, the center of him and how he operates now. Amos' reaction to the doctor describing what was done to the scientist and the questions he asks is a really interesting and subtle insight into how he sees himself. Amos doesn't have an ego, doesn't see himself as a tough guy, he sees himself as a survivor who is very tribal to the people closer to him and systematically takes care of anything threatening them.



* Wes talked to a therapist about Amos and read a lot about detachment disorders and PTSD. One of Amos' guiding principals is he doesn't want to be like the men who abused him as a child and loved ones, he knows he could easily cross that line. He doesn't have the moral compass to understand/see if he crosses that line. When they were casting Amos, a lot of actors played him as a standard angry tough guy, Wes came in and read a threatening dialogue with no emotion, just flat and factual, he understood the character right from the start. In S2 Naomi does things that are out of Amos' expectations and challenge how he sees her and sees the world through her. It's unsettling and disturbing to him, as he tries to grab a hold of something that's stable, there's Holden that he gravitates towards.



* Chrisjen is trying to survive, she's the only one who recognizes that this is one of the most dangerous moments in human history. She's in the room, watching them argue for war and it'll end in Earth and Mars shooting each other with missiles. She's desperately looking for allies- Souther has stepped down as Admiral of the fleet, Erringwright is playing for the wrong team, maybe Fred is the one guy saying the truth and could be an ally.

