The Expanse 2X04 pics and sneak peek plus roundup
Promotional pictures at the link, the synopsis was posted already but for those interested: [Spoiler (click to open)]"Miller devises a dangerous plan to eradicate what's left of the protomolecule on Eros."
Inside The Expanse 2X03:
Highlights from the video:
They skip over the will they-won't they with Holden-Naomi and just make them grownups. They're together now but they're both very strong-willed individuals, they have strong opinions and don't agree on everything. Naomi is conflicted with where her loyalties lie and who she should side with- she's romantically involved with Holden, not sure where she really stands with Amos, she feels most connected to Miller as a Belter, her Belter identity being something she turned her back on before.
Syfy Wire's Cher Martinetti and Adam Swiderski join producers/universe creators Ty Franck and Daniel Abraham and discuss 2X03 (featuring special guest star Wes Chatham)
Highlights (some spoilers from 'The Churn'):
* They wrote around finding reasons to have Frankie punch people this season. They pulled Drummer forward from much later in the books, they love her dynamic with Naomi, they also love her Belter accent and how it sounds like English is her second language and that she's not as comfortable in it as in Belter. They were trying to figure out a Belter activity for Naomi-Drummer, figured out Handball would be perfect- they live in small quarters, can anticipate the station's spin and all you really need is a ball.
* The Churn is the blue print for how they created Amos, the center of him and how he operates now. Amos' reaction to the doctor describing what was done to the scientist and the questions he asks is a really interesting and subtle insight into how he sees himself. Amos doesn't have an ego, doesn't see himself as a tough guy, he sees himself as a survivor who is very tribal to the people closer to him and systematically takes care of anything threatening them.
* Wes talked to a therapist about Amos and read a lot about detachment disorders and PTSD. One of Amos' guiding principals is he doesn't want to be like the men who abused him as a child and loved ones, he knows he could easily cross that line. He doesn't have the moral compass to understand/see if he crosses that line. When they were casting Amos, a lot of actors played him as a standard angry tough guy, Wes came in and read a threatening dialogue with no emotion, just flat and factual, he understood the character right from the start. In S2 Naomi does things that are out of Amos' expectations and challenge how he sees her and sees the world through her. It's unsettling and disturbing to him, as he tries to grab a hold of something that's stable, there's Holden that he gravitates towards.
* Chrisjen is trying to survive, she's the only one who recognizes that this is one of the most dangerous moments in human history. She's in the room, watching them argue for war and it'll end in Earth and Mars shooting each other with missiles. She's desperately looking for allies- Souther has stepped down as Admiral of the fleet, Erringwright is playing for the wrong team, maybe Fred is the one guy saying the truth and could be an ally.
io9 interviews Wes Chatham (and also Steven Strait, who mostly fanboys about Wes and his acting choices) about 2X03. Spoilers for 'The Churn' and Amos' backstory.
Highlights:
* Wes was reading 'Leviathan Wakes' before he even knew about the auditions for the show; he read 'The Churn' for backstory on Amos and sat down with a psychologist who read the novella to discuss detachment disorder and being a trauma survivor. Amos' emotional circuit board is fried, he sees things more clearly and his ultimate goal is to survive in the most pragmatic way.
* Amos realizes he has a lot of similarities to Cortázar- what Cortázar did to himself, Amos got as a kid through trauma and he also dealt with people like him when he was growing up, when he was a child prostitute. He knows the way to get the guy to talk is through a sort of seduction- Cortázar has almost a lustful passion for the protomolecule, so Amos dangles the carrot in front of him to get him to open up and lower his defenses.
* Amos and Naomi have a very special relationship that mimics one of the most important relationships he's had, to a woman named Lydia. With Naomi, he replaced that void when he and Lydia parted ways and Naomi operates as kind of a moral compass for him. In the second season, that relationship becomes challenged and you start to get a sense of who Amos really is without that relationship and why he needs it. He starts to become who he really is without her around.
Ratings went down to 0.2 this week. The Expanse airs Wednesdays at 10/9C on The SyFy channel.
Ratings went down to 0.2 this week. The Expanse airs Wednesdays at 10/9C on The SyFy channel.
I'm kinda waiting to wrap up LW already so we can get to book 2 stuff, especially when it comes to Bobbie and Avasarala, but also I want to meet Prax already!