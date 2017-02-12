48th NAACP Image awards : red carpet + winners
Entertainer of the Year: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Outstanding Motion Picture: Hidden Figures
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures
Outstanding Drama Series: Queen Sugar
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series: Black-ish
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Denzel Washington, Fences
Outstanding New Artist: Chance the Rapper
Outstanding Male Artist: Maxwell
Outstanding Female Artist: Beyoncé
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration: "Freedom," Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar
Outstanding Jazz Album: Latin American Songbook, Edward Simon
Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary): One Way, Tamela Mann
Outstanding Music Video: "Formation," Beyoncé
Outstanding Song (Traditional): "I See A Victory," Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams
Outstanding Album: Lemonade, Beyoncé
Outstanding Song (Contemporary): "Freedom," Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar
Amber Stevens West is so pretty
awwww
she should have kept that for the Oscars
