Baby Groot is my everything Reply

Thread

Link

Also excited to see what songs they'll be using in this one! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the songs they've already used so I'm looking forward to hearing the rest. I'm sure I'll listen to the next CD as much as I do the first one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they played The Chain at a club on friday and istg I was the only one who knew it, smfh. But I kept thinking YALL FAKE FANS GONNA BE ALL OVER THIS AFTER GOTG2!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No Tommy tho Reply

Thread

Link

I AM HERE FOR EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT OMGGG Reply

Thread

Link

I've got to stop watching these so I don't spoil too much. Yay for another Mantis shot though. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so ready and so excited. Baby Groot <3



I'm impressed with how little it seems they're giving away in trailers. I hope they keep it that way. Reply

Thread

Link

Looks good





I don't really like Chris anymore tho Reply

Thread

Link

Baby Groot is too fucking adorable. I just can't take it. Reply

Thread

Link

this damn movie made me succumb to ordering a Baby Groot Funko Reply

Thread

Link

Only here for Baby Groot. The rest can diaf, idc.

Reply

Thread

Link