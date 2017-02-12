I thought it would be an all-Trump episode (which I was looking forward to). I went to bed after a bit because it wasn't happening. Now I can't watch the clip because it's not available in my country. Argh. Reply

Change the "youtube" in the link to "youpak"! It's been working for us Canadian peasants, hahah

HOLY SHIT. this just changed my entire world. thank you from japan!

OMG - this will literally be life-changing for me. Thank you :)

the poltical sketches were great but otherwise this ep was meh. i was hoping it would be fully baldwin as trump

i don't really care for SNL but that cold opening was AWESOME. the jake/kellyann clip was hilarious as well. i still don't give them a pass cuz lol they hosted trump AFTER nbc allegedly banned him. fuck nbc, sans jlo shows.

NBC's a mess, they never banned him (and by all accounts they tried to stop the Access Hollywood tape from leaking)

I love that Alec is just a part of the SNL troupe this season.

This shit was funny. Ded @ slaughter at fragglerock.

I loved all of their political skits but that Kellyanne Conway one, omfg

Kate is a magician



Kate is a magician Reply

i loved alll the political skits. idg why so many people (apparently including Tapper lol) didn't like the Tapper/Conway Skit, I thought it was so funny and got Kellyanne perfectly.

jake said it was funny on twitter. he even defended their giving him a tragic hairline lol

Oh ok, that's good to hear! After re-reading his response, I obviously misinterpreted the hairline joke. Man, sometimes sarcasm really doesn't translate well for me lol

As I kind of discussed in my comment, I noticed the pearl clutching was mainly from journalists. No surprise it was also from some of the same people who never once showed that concern for Michelle or Hillary.

I lost it when Kate came out as Jeff Sessions

I mean for example:



I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017







I'm bummed we didn't get part 2 of the People's Court sketch because suing a Nordstrom manager is exactly the petty shit Cheeto would do.

North Korea is shooting off missiles and this is what he wakes up thinking about?

Though, if he's doing this then he isn't messing with the nuclear codes, so, continue I guess.

Did he just randomly remember Mark Cuban or how did that come up again?

WHAT? Everytime I see a tweet I feel the need to verify if it's real (because surely the "most powerful man in the world" would have better things to do, right?). America is so fuckin' embarrassing right now.

Somebody take this man's Twitter away asap!

Some journalists on Twitter are doing way too much with the Conway skit. She literally made up a terrorist attack, it's not wrong to portray her as unhinged.

wait, what?! they're bitching about the skit?

Yeah. Saying it gives Trump's team an opportunity to accuse SNL of sexism and shit.

the beyonce skit was so unfunny

Alec is so good as Trump.

When the podium turned into a Segway -- i lost it

Steven Miller on Meet the Press is making me want to punch him in the face. What a psycho. Their whole shtick is to make people think their safety is at risk because of "immigrants" which isn't backed up by any data.

