USTA has Nazi-Era German Anthem performed at USA/Germany Fed Cup Tie
Nazi-era German anthem at tennis tournament sparks outrage https://t.co/eIF9o6Uk65— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 12, 2017
- Petkovic said she considered walking off court as the anthem went on
- "I thought it was the epitome of ignorance, and I've never felt more disrespected in my whole life"
- USTA quickly responded with an apology
@usta we hope so...— DeutscherTennisBund (@DTB_Tennis) February 11, 2017
It's bull. Someone felt like he could play it, now that Drumpf is in power any frameshift mutation feels like their racist feelings are valid.
But really, it could have been a mistake since it's still the first stanza of the Lied der Deutschen but it's not part of the anthem. Still, embarrassing and nagl.
edit: spoke too soon, finally got the bitch to work, god has still forsaken humanity tho
I don't see how you could make this kind of mistake.
Who is this singer? Is he actually German or American? Could he have just decided to do this on his own without telling anyone what he was doing?
I seriously doubt USTA organizers deliberately planned that. They probably didn't even understand what he was singing.
