USTA has Nazi-Era German Anthem performed at USA/Germany Fed Cup Tie

how was that a mistake? someone knew exactly what it was.

MTE.



It's bull. Someone felt like he could play it, now that Drumpf is in power any frameshift mutation feels like their racist feelings are valid.

This. It was deliberate.

They forgot the Horst Wessel Lied...



But really, it could have been a mistake since it's still the first stanza of the Lied der Deutschen but it's not part of the anthem. Still, embarrassing and nagl.



Edited at 2017-02-12 03:45 pm (UTC)

my adblock doesn't work on this gif there is no god



edit: spoke too soon, finally got the bitch to work, god has still forsaken humanity tho



Edited at 2017-02-12 04:24 pm (UTC)

yikes

um how does one make this mistake

Mte

Logistically, it does seem actually pretty difficult to make this mistake. Like you have to have really weird search terms and very selective reading ability.

yeah for real, it doesn't seem like an easy mistake to make.

mte mats

Trump Did It.

the Germans were pissed because they thought it was intentional (I think they still suspect it)



I don't see how you could make this kind of mistake. Reply

Especially given most of the USA Fed Cup team (iirc) have suggested they support Trump.

idk about the ladies, but definitely on the men's side, isner and sock are trump stans, and i know tennys sandgren is as well, although he's hardly relevant lol. as bro-rrific as they all were, i miss roddick and blake because they are pretty openly against trump (idk about mardy fish and the bryans, let me go check their feeds 👀)

As a German, I don't believe it's an accident either. At least not since the elections...

omg fucking yikes

the attending fans and the team tried to sing the right verse which I think is a great reaction

that is encouraging to know

Footage of the German anthem mess yesterday. Check the German fans desperately trying to sing over the performer. https://t.co/varvxtRTpj — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) February 12, 2017

Yeah I posted this below, I might add it to the post.

Yeah I posted this below, I might add it to the post.

omg, i thought it was an audiofile, this is even worse

omg it was someone singing live????? there is no way this wasn't on purpose what the fuck

omfg

THEY HAD SOMEONE SING IT LIVE?

That seems like a very specific and topical "mistake" to make so I fucking hope someone gets fired and called out for this.

I don't think this was a mistake. Someone should make a background check on the guy controlling the audio

It was a live performance.

Footage of the German anthem mess yesterday. Check the German fans desperately trying to sing over the performer. https://t.co/varvxtRTpj — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) February 12, 2017

IT WAS A LIVE SINGER.......?

I made the mistake of reading the comments. Now I wanna puke.

what the fuck

OMG it was a performer? I thought it was just like a fucking soundtrack. This dude knew what he was doing. WOW

it was a live singer, jfc. also the applause after...

oh fuck. a few people are getting fired.

Yeah, I'm super confused now. "Plays" makes it sound like it was an audiofile, not a live singer singing certain lyrics.



Who is this singer? Is he actually German or American? Could he have just decided to do this on his own without telling anyone what he was doing?



I seriously doubt USTA organizers deliberately planned that. They probably didn't even understand what he was singing. Reply

I checked some German articles but it doesn't say his name anywhere, one article claims he's a teacher from the US (???).

he doesn't sound German to my almost-native-speaker ears, he pronounces some words wrong.

Yeah sorry 'plays' was the wrong choice of words for the title.

I thought they fucked up and played the recording, which is insulting to Germans and everyone in an "Americans are stupid and self-centered, tennis players especially so" sorta way. But a live singer? HOW could that be an accident?

....wat? I thought it was a tape mixup or something but really? this must have been intentional.

