Demi Lovato at the RocNation Pre-Grammy Brunch
It's a big weekend for the newly out of retirement A-List vocalist, Demi Lovato!
Tomorrow is the 59th Grammy Awards (for Selena Gomez, it's Sunday) and ahead of this big day, Demi's not only set to perform (it's her second year in a row), but she's also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album!
Demi attended the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy party today looking radiant.
ONTD, would you be here for Camp Rock 3?
Demi Lovato at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch. 😍 pic.twitter.com/ol9Wlnrv9J— Music News & Facts (@Musicnews_feed) February 12, 2017
111 (+38) UHQs: Demi Lovato no Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch em Los Angeles, CA - 11 de fevereiro. Confira: https://t.co/3l8Q2HBhUr pic.twitter.com/ufkgW8rBRq— Demi Lovato Brasil (@demilovatobr) February 12, 2017
CR3? pic.twitter.com/wlc8dFmzZn— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 12, 2017
ONTD, would you be here for Camp Rock 3?
And I never really liked camp rock, let it die Joe
like she looks good but weird at the same time