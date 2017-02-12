Demi Lovato at the RocNation Pre-Grammy Brunch

It's a big weekend for the newly out of retirement A-List vocalist, Demi Lovato!

Tomorrow is the 59th Grammy Awards (for Selena Gomez, it's Sunday) and ahead of this big day, Demi's not only set to perform (it's her second year in a row), but she's also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album!




Demi attended the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy party today looking radiant.











ONTD, would you be here for Camp Rock 3?

