apparently it was literally only just reported friday her and val broke up, messy Reply

i use this gif so much, but it is appropriate here Reply

this gif will never not make me laugh Reply

He's disgusting Reply

How can you go from Val back to...that?? Reply

well val dumped her so what else is there Reply

oh did he? Reply

people are thinking so because of this:



"On Friday morning, Val posted a bit of a cryptic quote on Instagram, which read: "What the superior man seeks in himself, what the small man seeks in others."

He captioned the quote, "Enlightenment is within."" Reply

it's rumored but not confirmed. he's been on tour and supposedly dumped her but she was just talking about him this week. so who knows? Reply

I actually don't really hate them together I just wish they would just stay together if that's what they want. They seem to not have had MAJOR issues since when they first broke up and even when they do argue, they seem to be good the same day or next day. Just quit the back and forth and make up your mind. Reply

i feel like on and off is (annoying) but fine if you dont have kids but so fucked up to do when you have kids. my parents used to do an on and off thing for a while and it fucked with me Reply

lmao it took them long enough to get back together. lawd Reply

She don't love herself.

I heard Val broke up with her. Reply

lmao this gif is too good Reply

OMG LOL Reply

They're both messy, need to just call it an open relationship and then quit bitching about each other. Reply

didn't he cheat on her all the time? i wouldn't want her to get back with him if that's the case Reply

I can't remember what he's done, other than be ugly. Is he a fuckboy? Reply

I think he cheated on her when they were together. So pretty much. Reply

I'm almost positive she came home and caught him in bed with a woman or something. I think he might be the one who cheated on her with twins?iirc Their divorce was a little messy but they seemed to have got back on good terms since splitting. I think if Wiz wanted Amber back shed happily get together with him but he is clearly playing games with her and wants to not be married and fuck other women. Reply

cheated on her WITH TWINS AT THE SAME TIME Reply

Yes. I still have a shot with him! lol Reply

She still loves him and they have a child together, so I'm not surprised but he really doesn't deserve her. He hurt her so bad and treated her so wrong. Reply

He's so fucking ugly. Looks like a malnourished gremlin with a wig Reply

Man, I hate pink and red together. Reply

...who is val? whatever, she clearly doesn't love herself. Reply

dancing with the Stars Reply

woah i totally missed her and val dating Reply

MESS Reply

On and off couples are so annoying. Didnt be try to portray her as a bad mother or smthng? Like...how can she go back to someone who did her so wrong like that??? Reply

yeah during the initial custody fight- i think he even posted pics of dog shit in her yard? to prove she didnt clean or something? Reply

He treated her like shit after they broke up so I wish she'd move on, but it's obvious that she's been attached for a minute Reply

