February 12th, 2017, 09:02 am champagnemami Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa At Clive Davis Party SourceSourceSourceI feel like she was just posting about Val the other day. These two can't get enough of each other so they should just be together already and quit playing around. Tagged: amber rose, black celebrities, music / musician (rap and hip-hop)
Re:
"On Friday morning, Val posted a bit of a cryptic quote on Instagram, which read: "What the superior man seeks in himself, what the small man seeks in others."
He captioned the quote, "Enlightenment is within.""
Re:
I heard Val broke up with her.