Black Sails: Toby Schmitz calls Flint "Dimples" + the show finally wins another award!



Just before the start of season 4, Toby Schmitz sat down with Fathoms Deep podcast to discuss Jack Rackham, character fighting styles, rockstars, connoisseurs of death and more.



He also calls Flint/McGraw "Dimples".

(3:35) Which Shakespearean character is Jack? (Jack would say Hamlet, but Toby sees him as Benedick.)

(8:00) Finding Jack’s voice/accent: tried for erudit; original accent was kind of erased by his time in the Navy to appear more cultured. Also, 1930s RAF pilot.

(10:10) Toby has never read Harry Potter, so he guesses Jack is a Slytherin or Ravenclaw, or a mix.

(12:30) Jack’s role in pirate community: narratively serves levity, but in-universe he’s a social butterfly, gossiping, talking casually to Singleton, Gates, etc. He’s very involved in the flow of information, esp for money.

(15:30) Jack has deep and mature feelings for Anne (he’ll “be a man” for her), but this partnership allows him to be extremely childish in the rest of his life. Toby is very aware of Jack’s “blinkers”.

(18:00) Jack can see himself apart from Anne in a way she never had before, which is something Max brings to the surface. But Toby says ultimately Jack can’t really separate from her either. He often makes plans without including her, but Anne often doesn’t want to be included, is more passive.

(22:00) “This show is very good at taking away what people want once they get it” → seeing Jack rich and happy lasts ~5 seconds, before things get shaky, which is much more interesting.

(23:00) “I’d love to have more scenes between Dimples and Thomas” → DIMPLES AND THOMAS, HE CALLS JAMES FLINT, GAY GINGER REVENGE NINJA OF THE CARIBBIEAN, DIMPLES [OP is crying & hyperventilating]

(23:20) Silver & Rackham interactions → would be fun, Toby thinks they’re “thick as thieves” behind the show, but their similarity as “charming survivors” makes it harder to see what they have to offer narratively

(25:25) Jack’s backstory as conceived by Toby himself and the writers, how Jack’s background connects with Toby’s personal history as coming from a family with a small business

(28:30) Jack’s delivery of his backstory to Rogers; Jack has a different attitude towards his background compared to characters like Flint, Silver, Anne, Max etc → he’s driving to a point, being “I caught up to you, Rogers”

(31:50) Does Jack see people? How aware is he of other people and of himself? He might be very perceptive but true to form, likes himself to be underestimated. Having figured out Rogers’ “pirate side” he doesn’t let on to keep that advantage. Toby often calculates abt Jack scenes, “Is this an emotional or a rational one, or does it switch?”

(33:50) Relates Jack’s being underestimated to the show itself, how it takes time to reach the layers. Talks a bit about Jack’s more badass side - he may be a lot of show, but he IS a pirate and does know how to slit a throat and wield a sword, and is not afraid to. (Reminder of him trying to stab Silver in the eye in S1.)

(36:00) Jack is very emotional; not afraid to shout at his boss in public, crying in front of his girlfriend, etc. Most characters tend to eat their emotions - but with someone as out-loud as Jack, it can be hard to tell when he’s faking and when he isn’t. He’s most emotionally honest with Anne, esp privately. “He doesn’t mind looking like a fool, weak or emotional.” It’s an “incredible gift in this rugged, macho world."

(37:40) Mentions Jack’s proficiency with a weapon, then elaborates on fighting styles for diff characters that were developed with the actors and stuntguys. Flint has “various Royal Navy moves that have been slightly corrupted”, Zach McGowan is ambidextrous so that was incorporated, Jack’s style is “kind of feral”, like a rabid dog, once he does get rolling. Toby also has long arms, aka a long reach, which is good for sword fights!

(43:30) Wants to see Featherstone time-traveling as a grumpy private-eye in 1920s Berlin, not necessarily with actual German skills.

(45:30) The scene where Max talks to Idelle about seduction while Jack listens. Apparently he sees it as a scene of her seducing him???

(50:25) “Characters that want to change the world are rarely doing it for the people” → thinks about the characters who don’t want to change the world, like Billy, Max and Anne

(51:15) calls Flint “Dimples” again, talks about his dark side that existed even when he was James McGraw and gets revealed fully when he’s suicidal on Maroon Island; talks about Max & her desire to be inside “that room”, does she really not want anything more than be comfortable? does she desire greater change?

(53:15) Anne is a unique character in that she doesn’t want to stand out alone; she’s the most herself when she’s in battle “she’s true and she’s powerful and she’s turned-on and alive and clear-eyed and has no doubts”; Clara Paget: “I don’t see it as psychopathic, I don’t see it as damaged, but I think Anne enjoys watching them die when she kills them. She wants to see them slump, she wants to see the blood leak out of them and she likes seeing their breath stop.” → “She’s a connoisseur of death”

(57:40) Clara approaches playing Anne from “a very visual way; how her hat is, how her hair is, how her shoulders are placed, what she’s chewing in her mouth, where the streak of grime is; it’s paramount to her” → based in how silent Anne is, it all plays in the physical; Clara created Anne as an entity beyond the page

(1:01:10) Jack is “most himself when he’s out on the edge of anti-authoritarian wheeling and dealing”; with Gates in S1, with Mapleton

(1:04:50) SCOTCH BREAK! Clinky-clinky! → while drinking, Toby mentions that as a little nod to Jack Rackham’s historical demise (his ship was overpowered while he was piss-drunk below deck, which led to his arrest & subsequent hanging) he tried to take a swig whenever possible on the show

(1:11:25) “great tragedies always have gags in them, Hamlet’s riddled with them”

(1:11:50) thinks “history will be kind” to Black Sails, that despite its undeserved obscurity it will age well and be appreciated

(1:13:25) “It’s a story about storytelling” - talks again about Hamlet, “this is why there’s a play within the play”, it’s a universally resonating theme for people

(1:18:00) at the beginning of the show, everyone was “cast like rockstars” → Ranger crew = The Kinks, Walrus crew → The Rolling Stones, Hornigold → The Beatles; Blackbeard rolls into Nassau "like Mozart" [OP’s note: lbr Mozart would fit right in, he did write the unforgettable “Lick my ass” after all]

(1:18:40) Jack starts out the show very needy, and when he later meets Blackbeard he can’t stop himself from wanting his approval, since he’s such an imposing figure in precisely the anti-authoritarian way Jack is attracted to

(1:24:15) Jack does “fanboy geek-out a bit with Flint”, kinda teases at something in S4, maybe?

(1:25:00) Jack does feel very guilty for Vane’s death, but is excellent at justifying himself; re: leaving Vane behind, he Vane tells them to go twice (“who denies a Vane order twice?”) and is at that time only dealing with one wounded Rogers, so Jack/Anne probably felt comfortable leaving it to human meatgrinder Zach McGowan, thinking he’d be “thirty seconds behind him”

(1:27:30) tried to get “Chaz” to be Vane’s in-universe nickname and managed to sneak it through twice in dialogue re-recordings, although showrunners told him not to; “I have no notes” was also ad-libbed

(1:29:00) fanboys the cellist in 301/XIX who was a local student at the Capetown conservatory; couldn’t have been less phased by being on a multi-million dollar tv show and just did her thing, then asked when she could go back to study for her exams, “she was one of the coolest people to ever step onto that set”; Schmitz offered to show her around the set etc and she just said she wished she’d tuned her cello beforehand, unimpressed

(1:30:25) favourite day on set: all of them; but filming how he has to justify himself to Hamund & the Ranger crew after losing the pearls was great; the set was very immersive; also mentions the carriage sequence, Featherstone (Titcurtains!), getting to pull his guns, etc