Warped Tour Announces Its First Cruise




Warped Tour is following in the footsteps of the Backstreet Boys and Paramore by starting their own cruise, "Warped Rewind at Sea!"

Set to embark from New Orleans to Mexico in October 2017, the 4-day cruise features pop punk staples as well as long-forgotten bands:
Good Charlotte
Simple Plan
Story of the Year
The Starting Line
Bowling For Soup
3OH!3
Cartel
Mayday Parade
The Juliana Theory


Tickets range from $548 to $4200 for the fanciest of suites. There will be multiple concerts and TBA activities onboard.

