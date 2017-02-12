Warped Tour Announces Its First Cruise
Warped Tour is following in the footsteps of the Backstreet Boys and Paramore by starting their own cruise, "Warped Rewind at Sea!"
Set to embark from New Orleans to Mexico in October 2017, the 4-day cruise features pop punk staples as well as long-forgotten bands:
Simple Plan
Story of the Year
The Starting Line
Bowling For Soup
3OH!3
Cartel
Mayday Parade
The Juliana Theory
Tickets range from $548 to $4200 for the fanciest of suites. There will be multiple concerts and TBA activities onboard.
Source
but with that being said i would not pay to see any of these bands lmao. simple plan is the only one i'm even remotely interested in.
Edited at 2017-02-12 06:48 am (UTC)
also this is killing me.