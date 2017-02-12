Warped Tour Announces Its First Cruise

I wondered for years how the demographics of warped shifted and I guess it's now officially old people if they're doing a cruise for a punk festival. Reply

trying to capitalize off the success(?) of parahoy I guess Reply

Why is this making me laugh so hard? Reply

Good Charlotte and Simple Plan? 13 year old me would have loved this. 28 year old me not so much. Reply

i think i'll forever have a crush on pierre from simple plan. my canadian prince ♥

but with that being said i would not pay to see any of these bands lmao. simple plan is the only one i'm even remotely interested in.



Edited at 2017-02-12 06:48 am (UTC) Reply

also this is killing me. i only know the juliana theory bc their song was in the iconic dcom motocrossed.also this is killing me. Reply

This is the only song of theirs I know (and I do like it), but only because of that TV show Life As We Know It. Reply

Very 2004 Reply

there's no icebergs between new orleans and new mexico, are there? Reply

this would have been cool like 15 years ago Reply

luv cartel and starting line ngl. Reply

