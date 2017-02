vvoooooooooooo Reply

the opening lmao 'we can t rust her because she's BLOND but UH OH it's Moana' Reply

is the fact that they're advertising Cheetos intentional? Reply

it has to be, that was so obvious Reply

i know they denied it but i need rosie to play bannon tonight so my ass can ascend to heaven Reply

same. It would make my week. Reply

Alec Baldwin hotter better >>>>>>>>>>>>>>> all the other Baldwin combined Reply

Last week's Spicer bit was better. Reply

"Spicy's comin' for ya!" Reply

The Slaughter at Fraggle Rock. #alwaysremember Reply

melissa killed it again



i love her so much Reply

Praise Jesus a SNL post. Now who volunteers as tribute to make sure that a post is made every Saturday? Reply

if i'm around and don't see anything up by 11:20 i'll throw something up Reply

The podium that turned into a Segway 😂 Reply

I fucking lost it when she pushed everyone into the wall. Reply

That bit was great, ahaha. Reply

Melissa was so good as Spicer. Loved her going around on the motorized podium. Reply

Streams plz? Reply

literally nothing is working. :[ Reply

:'( i'll just have to use my imagination based off ontd comments Reply

Oh dang so it's not just me. I could NOT find a link ugh Reply

anyone got a stream? <3 Reply

Seconding this request 🙏 Reply

I figured Jake would have a house Reply

Where does he film? New York? Reply

