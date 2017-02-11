Star Trek Discovery first photo of Klingons
Leaked Photo Gives First Look At Klingons In STAR TREK: DISCOVERY https://t.co/nvbIG06FZd #StarTrek #StarTrekDiscovery #Klingons #SneakPeek pic.twitter.com/639pxyDaVS— Trek Radio (@TrekRadio) February 12, 2017
-Leaked by an extra on the show
-Bryan Fuller said when production first started that they had a chance to re-imagine all the alien species established in the Trek-verse (cause that makes complete sense continuity wise....)
-Chris Obi, Shazad Latif and Mary Chieffo were previously announced as playing the primary Klingons in the show.
Why reimagine something that is set in the original universe?
I didn't even notice the gif because I was on the mobile site ❤ Jadzia/Worf are the true OTP of Star Trek.
i'ma stick with recapping tng on my blog no one reads
(yes ik jj has nothing to do with this but it's the only trek icon i have besides data laughing and it seemed to fit better)
Whenever we get a current Trek series, I want to see the Dax symbiot again.
I feel like Ron Moore wouldnt lie about that. He seems to have been Team-Terry.
But I still don't like it
I'll pass on this.
I guess I have my answer.
still gonna watch it but why change the looks entirely?