Star Trek Discovery first photo of Klingons




-Leaked by an extra on the show
-Bryan Fuller said when production first started that they had a chance to re-imagine all the alien species established in the Trek-verse (cause that makes complete sense continuity wise....)
-Chris Obi, Shazad Latif and Mary Chieffo were previously announced as playing the primary Klingons in the show.

Why reimagine something that is set in the original universe?
