I mean honestly, what a fucking miracle. They were insanely lucky.



Edited at 2017-02-12 03:26 am (UTC)

well, maddie had a few things going for her in that she's really young, the water was cold apparently & she was under for less than 3 minutes. so she definitely was in a better position than many Reply

Thank goodness. Reply

Im not a parent and ofc ppl make mistakes but i will be super sad if she doesnt change her position on children riding atvs. After the last post, I was shocked at all the injuries and ppls comments about friends/fam not really changing how they view youth and ATVs Reply

Yea, I feel like when that many adults are getting seriously injured and killed on them they're just not meant for kids period. Reply

She'll be back riding in a month. Reply

they were *incredibly* irresponsible to put it v mildly, and are very lucky, glad the child who is innocent in all this is alright. Reply

Is that the sister in the glasses and redneck hat? Reply

unfortunately riding ATVs is definitely a southern country culture kind of thing so i dont have high hopes for maddie staying off of them Reply

hopefully jamie lynn understands that this bc of excellent health care and a bit of dumb luck and that next time the odds might not be in her favor. there's too many dangers in this world to be allowing this kind of recklessness imo Reply

So glad she is doing well!

Poor kiddo. Reply

