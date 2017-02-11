Rita attends "50 Shades" afterparty with her mom and releases her Target bonus track "Kiss Me"

Is she trying to become J. Lo? Reply

Thread

Link

"look like sisters, age-defying" alternative truth Reply

Thread

Link

Her mom is gorgeous! Reply

Thread

Link

She really is. I'm not Rita's biggest fan but she is absolutely beautiful and clearly gets her looks from her mom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did we have weekend box office today? Reply

Thread

Link

Oh her mom looks so much like Sally Fields in Ms. Doubtfire. Rita is always doing something and I respect her hustle Reply

Thread

Link

hold on she's actually IN the movie but her song got the bonus track treatment? fuck me lmaoooo Reply

Thread

Link

She's in the movie and couldn't even get a song on the main album? lmaoooo Reply

Thread

Link

She looks just like her mom. Cute! Reply

Thread

Link

Retire Over needs to give it a rest. She's couldn't be a flop black Rihanna and now she's trying to be a flop Latina JLo



Edited at 2017-02-12 03:06 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link



...so she's in the movie but couldnt even get herself on the soundtrack? Reply

Thread

Link

but why does that sound like she sampled part of the Ever After High theme??? Reply

Thread

Link

She's def turning into j.lo. she's even hanging out with her mom and doing the high ponytail. Reply

Thread

Link

This movie is so bad.... Reply

Thread

Link

wow!!



getting a Target-exclusive bonus track on the soundtrack for a movie that has 10% on Rotten Tomatoes. Will her star ever stop rising Reply

Thread

Link