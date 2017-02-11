Rita attends "50 Shades" afterparty with her mom and releases her Target bonus track "Kiss Me"
Rita Ora and her age-defying mum Vera look like sisters as they leave their hotel following star-studded Fifty Sha… https://t.co/k4VOMncRTn— The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) February 10, 2017
Rita was photographed leaving an afterparty after celebrating her star performance in 50 Shades Darker with her mother.
Rita was also happy to announce that her song Kiss Me is now available as a bonus song on the Target edition of the 50 Shades Darker soundtrack.
My song “Kiss Me” is on the @Target edition of the @FiftyShades album in stores now! ❤️ https://t.co/d4m7UQk5ss #FiftyShadesDarker pic.twitter.com/QLbEyiVeij— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) February 10, 2017
Kiss Me by Rita Ora— Shay (@BOOKPRlNCESS) February 11, 2017
https://t.co/dx36htNNzW
getting a Target-exclusive bonus track on the soundtrack for a movie that has 10% on Rotten Tomatoes. Will her star ever stop rising