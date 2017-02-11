Rita attends "50 Shades" afterparty with her mom and releases her Target bonus track "Kiss Me"


Rita was photographed leaving an afterparty after celebrating her star performance in 50 Shades Darker with her mother.
Rita was also happy to announce that her song Kiss Me is now available as a bonus song on the Target edition of the 50 Shades Darker soundtrack.

