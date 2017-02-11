Frank Ocean drags the Grammys for awarding Taylor Swift over Kendrick Lamar; doesn't lie.

This is a little late my guy, it's not wrong...but damn dude, keep up! Reply

The producers of the show came for him in a podcast Reply

what did they say? Reply

If you read the full post, it's because he is talking about why he didn't submit this year and responding to criticism about it. Reply

taylor stans are shook on twitter rn Reply

yet another angry black man attacking their precious white flower! Reply

I bet she is fucking loving this. Reply

And it's not racist to say that, because you know how those people are.



Obligatory mention of sarcasm. Reply

They're currently in my mentions lol.



"I bet if someone you liked won you'd be happy!"



Duh bitch that's how opinions work lol Reply

like he's not wrong but this is really random lmao. why bring it up now? Reply

maybe bc the grammys are tomorrow? lol Reply

bc one of the grammy organisers just said something about him having a bad performance at the grammys back in 2013 Reply

oh op should include that in the post lol it makes way more sense now. i remember it being a shaky performance bc he was obviously nervous but hardly a bad one Reply

The people he wrote to who are putting the Grammys together gave an interview that came out today calling his performance in 2013 "faulty" and "not great tv" Reply

the grammys organizers gave an interview about his "faulty" performance back in 2013 being why he holds a grudge against them, and this is part of his response. Reply

Taylor's stans are going to have a fit. Reply

well he's not wrong



Edited at 2017-02-12 02:33 am (UTC) Reply

"WE ALL DIE ONE DAY AND YOU’RE OLD SO FUCK IT."



Me before I go in on pos bigots Reply

Where is the lie?? Reply

He told the truth and I loved the Forest Gump performance, since it was one of the obviously gay songs from Channel Orange and the stage looked cool and werid Reply

I loled at the part about people skipping the boring show and instead watching the performances on YouTube the next day lol. Truuuu Reply

frank's post:



Ok Ken (and David). As much as I hate to make you guys famous or even respond to you directly. We all die one day and you’re old so fuck it. Yea yea my 2013 performance at the Grammys was absolute shit. Technical difficulties, blah blah. Thanks for the reminder. Very much appreciated. Fuck that performance though. You think that’s why I kept my work out of the Grammy process this year? Don’t you think I would’ve wanted to play the show to ‘redeem’ myself if I felt that way? In reality, I actually wanted to participate in honoring Prince on the show but then I figured my best tribute to that man’s legacy would be to continue to be myself out here and to be successful. Winning a TV award doesn’t christen me successful. It took me some time to learn that. I bought all my masters back last year in the prime of my career, that’s successful. Blonde sold a million plus without a label, that’s successful. I am young, black, gifted and independent.. that’s my tribute. I’ve actually been tuning into CBS around this time of year for a while to see who gets the top honor and you know what’s really not 'great TV’ guys? 1989 getting album of the year over To Pimp A Butterfly. Hands down one of the most 'faulty’ TV moments I’ve seen. Believe the people. Believe the ones who’d rather watch select performances from your program on YouTube the day after because your show puts them to sleep. Use the old gramophone to actually listen bro, I’m one of the best alive. And if you’re up for a discussion about the cultural bias and general nerve damage the show you produce suffers from then I’m all for it. Have a good night. you should post the rest of his post op. he was responding to two producers/writers of the grammy's who said his ideas for his 2013 performance wouldn't be "good tv".frank's post: Reply

as if ontd would read the whole thing lol i just went straight to the drama



edited it tho



Edited at 2017-02-12 02:39 am (UTC) Reply

lmao extremely fair point Reply

Drag 'em Frank! Reply

Yassssss Go IN!!! Reply

amazing Reply

Damn he went in Reply

lol hes so full of himself. I hate him. Reply

And not a single lie was told. Reply

now i want popcorn Reply

UGHH ME TOO.

I have the corn tho, brb Reply

I LOVE THEM SFM. Reply

Here comes Francis with the truth Reply

