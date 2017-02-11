Frank Ocean drags the Grammys for awarding Taylor Swift over Kendrick Lamar; doesn't lie.
Frank Ocean claps back at the Grammys https://t.co/uYM5x9Dlou— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) February 12, 2017
In response to the show producers calling his 2013 performance "faulty" and "not great TV" he wrote this on his Tumblr:
I’VE ACTUALLY BEEN TUNING INTO CBS AROUND THIS TIME OF YEAR FOR A WHILE TO SEE WHO GETS THE TOP HONOR AND YOU KNOW WHAT’S REALLY NOT 'GREAT TV’ GUYS? 1989 GETTING ALBUM OF THE YEAR OVER TO PIMP A BUTTERFLY. HANDS DOWN ONE OF THE MOST 'FAULTY’ TV MOMENTS I’VE SEEN.
