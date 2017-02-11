The Walking Dead: Dave Morrisey On Whether The Governor Could Take Negan

David Morrisey was asked what would happen if the Governor were to face Negan.“I don't think there's a world where Negan and The Governor can exist together. I think they would have to take each other on, and you know, it's obvious that there would be one winner in that, and that would be The Governor. I don't think there's any sane person that would argue against that. The Governor is the ultimate villain in the show and there's been people that have come in and have sort of pretended to be like him, but no one's ever going to take that crown. And I think Negan certainly isn't going to take it. He's bad, but no one was like The Governor.”Jeffrey Dean Morgan was previously asked and responded with, “I mean, I love David Morrissey, but he wouldn’t stand a chance. Wouldn’t stand a chance. I’d put Negan up against anybody. He’s super smart and there’s no filter, no fear. The Governor was a little bit wack. Negan’s got it together. It wouldn’t even be close. And I’m sorry, ‘cause I really love David. He’s awesome. I worked with him for a year and there’s just not a better guy. But Negan versus the Governor wouldn’t be close.”