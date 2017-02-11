The Second Coming: Lorde's New Lead Single is Possibly Near

i feel like with this much built up this will inevitably be a let down Reply

im feeling the same way but i gotta trust my girl lorde!!!!! Reply

someone's gotta save pop eventually Reply

Let's hope the cruse of the sophomore slump skips her. Reply

There hasn't really been that much build up though. I feel like she just kinda disappeared and would occasionally be like "hey guys, remember me" and then disappear again. Reply

Honestly I feel like it could go either way considering how she waited forever to follow up, how much the music landscape has changed since 2013, and how there are a lot of "Lordes" out there now.



She didn't capitalize when she was hot. Reply

Who is like Lourde? Just wondering Reply

Ugh i hope not but that has been happening so much in the past year. "Chained to the Rhythm", "Perfect Illusion", "Make Me..." Reply

praying it doesn't flop, i need new lorde Reply

So many Lorde clones have appeared (not all of them are mainstream) since her hiatus so she better come up with something captivating or hope she can coast on her name alone. Reply

This better be good. Reply

I'm so ready. Reply

is she still dating that hideous looking dude? Reply

the one who was like 8 years older? they broke up tbh Reply

Oh yay!



The other day my friend heard a Halsey song at a bar and said, "Ew, Lorde's really gone downhill" Reply

I would've ended the friendship immediately. The tumblr's balding pre-school colours teacher could neva, I hope her Trashsmoker cheque will pay her rent for few decades. Reply

Lol yeah I dumped her ass, obviously.



JK but I was quite confused as to why Halsey was even playing in the first place! People who are old enough/social adept enough to visit bars actually listen to her?? Reply

Praise the Lorde. Reply

tbh i was gonna include this in the post but can't find it anywhere on Jared's twitter? Reply

He deleted it.



The music editor at Billboard though seemed to imply he loved it. Reply

Oh wow, really? I saw it on Tumblr earlier and just figured it was real. Reply

Hmmmm interesting. I've been very curious to hear what her follow up would sound like, especially considering I don't think her label thought she'd be as big as she ended up being. Reply

>v pop and dance

>v lorde



oxymoron much Reply

This queen will deliver. Her taste level is unmatchable. She is a writer, her live singing matches the studio recordings and her dancing is fascinatiing. When will your faves? Also she stans Carly Slae, so y'all better drop your coins 4 talent recognising talent.

I hope she won't flop commercially tho, but if her slower jams were hits, I hope at least the lead of her up tempo LP will be a top 10 hit Reply

My friend was talking to a dude on Bumble who was working on the music video. He invited her to set. She told me, "It was 2 AM and I had zit cream on my face, so I didn't go--- but still, LORDE IS COMING BACK!!!" Reply

"Sis, that's what a GD wash cloth is for - wipe/clean that shit off and get your ass to that Lorde MV set!" would have been my response to your friend. Reply

Right?? SMDH Reply

i'm so excited and ready for this album Reply

this iconic performance Reply

Oh my...she is Taylor's friend lol. Reply

But at least Lorde's terrible dancing is entertainingly awful, Taylor is try-hard awful. Reply

Hell naw, Lorde doesn't even tries. She just vibes with the music and moved how she feels, like Alice Glass does, or even Thom Yorke. It's maybe werid for some people, but I love performances like that, personally, I feel like they are way more fascinating than ultra perfect choreography like Beyonce or JLo. Taylor TRIES HARD and it's cringy as fuck. Reply

at least she looks genuine... awkward and awful dancing but its not contrived lmao Reply

i like her sound, so i'm excited. i just pretend her live performances don't exist. Reply

Omfg yes!! I'm ready!! Reply

save us, queen!!!! Reply

