The Second Coming: Lorde's New Lead Single is Possibly Near
.@Lorde's big return is near! It appears she filmed a music video for her lead single this week: https://t.co/34haw49ZqL pic.twitter.com/XfDVmiNULO— BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) February 10, 2017
- Lorde's stylist, her makeup artist, and music video director Grant Singer (Can't Feel My Face, Starboy, Let me Love You) were spotted on a music video set
- She's been working on her second album for a while
She didn't capitalize when she was hot.
The other day my friend heard a Halsey song at a bar and said, "Ew, Lorde's really gone downhill"
JK but I was quite confused as to why Halsey was even playing in the first place! People who are old enough/social adept enough to visit bars actually listen to her??
The music editor at Billboard though seemed to imply he loved it.
>v lorde
oxymoron much
I hope she won't flop commercially tho, but if her slower jams were hits, I hope at least the lead of her up tempo LP will be a top 10 hit
