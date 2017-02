can't wait to listen to this fully. i've been on such a jack's mannequin kick lately. la la lie is my favorite work out song Reply

I suck and haven't taken the time to listen to the full album yet but <3333 Reply

OP! i forgot this was out now! thanks for the post! Reply

it's such a good album! Reply

yesss I love him so much. I've only listened to the album once through but I like it Reply

