Camila Will Be Presenting at the Grammys
.@camilacabello97 added to list of #GRAMMYs presenters! 👏👏👏https://t.co/S4n68Qlrf4 pic.twitter.com/7i7n0Ob0bN— Pressparty (@Pressparty) February 11, 2017
Camila no-last-name-needed has been added to the list of presenters at the 2017 Grammy Awards! Her former group mates don't appear to have been invited to the show.
Source
i think she'll have like 1~1.5 bops then become rita ora-lite
bookmark this comment
their producers and the girls seem super confident about the new music with those #Grammyfamily hashtags. i'm excited. some fans heard snippets and apparently one song sounds like aimh.
i dont fucking need to see it, its satruday night, jesus god
youths.gif