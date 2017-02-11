I watched it and I have so many questions, like where did that big ass knife come from. Reply

I was such a rebel attention whore when I was 12 I had an Anti-Tokio Hotel pin and a Bill poster attached to darts. I lowkey stanned the queer imagery but never liked their music (especially English). Love Who Loves You Back was a bop tho. They are still so huge in Russia, lol, tours, airplay, late nite tv apperances. Reply

Yes, they have quite a few concerts in Russia on this next tour.



I think they gave up on the US. Reply

The cinematography was nice, but the song was tragic lol, it properly starts at 5:00 and the chorus sounds like a bad Sigur Ros impersonation Reply

Omg, lol. I forgot they even existed. My sister was obsessed with them. Reply

I thought whats is name was going solo also did he come out yet Reply

He has done some solo, but he has not officially come out.



