Y'all Know What Time It Is! New Tokio Hotel Video
Yes, your faves are going on tour again. Yes, they have a new video. (except no Tom, Georg or Gustav in sight)
Faux Fur, 3-D Glasses, drone -- wait, are those nipples?
<i>
ty mods.
ONTD, do you wear a leather jacket under your fur coat in the desert?</i>
Sources:
Their Twitter
Bill's Insta
Youtube
I think they gave up on the US.
Omg, lol. I forgot they even existed. My sister was obsessed with them.