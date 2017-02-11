Lena Headey and Haley Bennett express interest in playing Catwoman
After a fan asked her on Twitter why she wasn't playing Catwoman yet...
Why the fuck am I not https://t.co/h18ntWykyr— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) February 9, 2017
That being said, it seems like Lena probably wasn't serious because she tweeted this when fans and sources actually took her seriously:
Sarcasm doesn't translate so well on here does it— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) February 10, 2017
i'm personally hoping a WOC in her mid 30's-mid 40's gets cast for the role. but if you had to pick between these two who would you prefer ONTD?
Although oddly, Haley Bennett was one of the better parts of the movie.
Hearing Catwoman still conjures up Halle Berry (which, fine came out in 2004), but then I remember Anne Hathaway played her in 2012.
Marisa Tomei would be top of my wish-list is she weren't Aunt May: she’s age-appropriate, talented, charismatic, and sexy as hell. After Westworld, Thandie is my #2 choice.
Nobody will ever top queen Michelle, though.
pretty sure halle berry is going to be the argument of warner bros. not taking this route again
I dont want a Catwoman who could be young enough to be Bats' daughter.
and im not one of those people, im more concerned about jlaws shitty personality than I am her age