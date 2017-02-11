Lena Headey and Haley Bennett express interest in playing Catwoman

i get so much second hand embarrassment over celebs trying to get roles over social media.

Ugh me too. That shit is intolerable to me. I used to love grant gustin but once he started getting so desperate about wanting to playing Finnick in the hunger games i had to permanently retire my stan card Reply

I know it works with models/CW actors, but has it ever worked for legit parts? lol Reply

same Reply

eva green Reply

I just watched Girl on the Train and boyyy what a mess that movie was. I read the book and that was a hot mess, but it really did not translate well into a movie Reply

Yeah, it was really disjointed. I think if i hadn't read the book i wouldn't have followed it as well.



Although oddly, Haley Bennett was one of the better parts of the movie. Reply

it was sf disjointed! my friend who hadn't read the books was confused 90% of the time. especially how they did the ~reveal~ with lisa kudrow's character, like it just wasn't edited well. Reply

who is halo.... Reply

Batman aside, the most annoying aspect of all the superhero movies is how they keep trying to revamp them when the last movie is still fresh in people's mind.



Hearing Catwoman still conjures up Halle Berry (which, fine came out in 2004), but then I remember Anne Hathaway played her in 2012. Reply

Eww. No to both. Naomie Harris. Please and thank you. Reply

omg love this idea so much Reply

Adding this to the list of things I didn't even know I desperately wanted YES PLEASE <333 Reply

I can get behind this. Reply

naomie deserves better than whatever shit show dceu will create Reply

Oh definitely, but the heart wants what it wants. Reply

If Lena headey was actually catwoman I might actually be compelled to watch a superhero movie Reply

mte Reply

same Reply

Black Cat Woman or Get the Fuck out of my face. Reply

I still want charlize theron. haley bennett does not look good with short hair Reply

She looks like what I imagine Lena Dunham sees when she looks in the mirror. Reply

a WOC or just don't have her. Reply

Batfleck is in his mid-forties so they better not cast some ingenue.

Marisa Tomei would be top of my wish-list is she weren't Aunt May: she’s age-appropriate, talented, charismatic, and sexy as hell. After Westworld, Thandie is my #2 choice.



Nobody will ever top queen Michelle, though. Reply

thandie just got star wars so i'm guessing her time-consuming franchise quota is full now Reply

Oh, right! That’s probably for the best anyway. The DCEU is toxic. Reply

i'm personally hoping a WOC in her mid 30's-mid 40's



pretty sure halle berry is going to be the argument of warner bros. not taking this route again Reply

Yep, it's not like they have ever, in the past/present, needed an excuse to not cast WOC but Catwoman flopping has a much bigger impact than just the box office numbers being terrible. Reply

that sucks :( Reply

Parent

The only Catwoman I recognize is Eartha Kitt and Michelle Pfeiffer. Reply

julie newmar was pretty damn great too. and i liked anne's take as well Reply

I really liked both of those as well but I just really, really loved Eartha and Michelle's performances. Reply

If actors who also voice acted count, I would add Adrienne Barbeau as well. Her voice was everything. Reply

Edited at 2017-02-11 11:33 pm (UTC) ryan destiny for cat woman tbh Reply

lol............



I dont want a Catwoman who could be young enough to be Bats' daughter. Reply

I hope you're not one of those ONTDers who complain about JenLaw and the likes taking roles meant for older women yet whenever there's fan casting around here they always pick girls who were teenagers just a year ago. Reply

