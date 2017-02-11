Amandla Stenberg+Amma Asante respond to criticism of Nazi romance movie
In resposne to controversy at them taking a role in nazi romance movie 'Where Hands Touch', where she plays a mixed race german girl who falls in love with a nazi (but 1 of the ~good ones!)
Amandla posted this on their tumblr, she also reblogged a pic of director Amma Asante's response to criticism(below):
Transcript(bolding mine):
Oversimplifying, assuming, and jumping to conclusions with little to no actual basis or information is doing y'all no favors. Righteous problematic labeling contributes nothing to the world and stifles conversations instead of promoting dialogue. How are we supposed to perpetuate change and defend identity - especially when it is needed so badly in today’s political climate - if we are more concerned with declaring our judgements of others in order to affirm our own righteousness? If we are forming our opinions off of rumor, heresay, and perhaps most alarmingly, agreeing with others just to agree and feel a false sense of virtue and satisfaction?
In my eyes, the fundamental values of activism are individual thought and in depth analysis. It strikes me as ironic that those who supposedly lead their lives with these values in their hearts are the same to blindly follow like sheep and make hollow preemptive conclusions.
Y'all, I’m out here trying to do the work. I’m not your target. The world is much larger than this bubble. If you jump to conclusions and make generalizations about others out of fear, you are doing the same thing as the people you claim to morally oppose.
Caption(bollding mine):
UPDATE: So many of you have had questions and concerns about this First Look image so I want assure you that this film does not romanticize Nazis in any way. My full quote with the image clarifies that my passion has been to shine a light on the existence of the children of color who were born and raised under Hitler. These children were also persecuted and my wish has been to explore how black and bi-racial German identity was perceived and experienced under Nazi fascist rule. This girl's experience sits along side the Jewish experience and the experience of others who were persecuted. It looks at how Germany became Nazi Germany and slept walked itself into a disgusting and murderous state that resulted in it killing it's own people and those of other countries. Leyna's story (Amandla Stenberg) sits in this sad and terrifying context. My reasons for making this film sit around my concerns of the current climate but also a continued and growing intolerance of racial and religious difference that we have all sensed for many years and which is becoming even worse now. As a filmmaker my wish is center on bringing attention to this through my work. Amandla and i teamed together to shine a light on the hatred that Nazi Germany visited on Europe and to make a film that might contribute to the dialogue of how we fight this horrific racial and religious ignorance today along with the intolerances visited on the many other marginalized groups and intersections. With only a few lines and one image ever offered to a filmmaker to comment on a First Look image release, and with the lead character in this film embarking on such a large rites of passage story, it's difficult to summarize all the things one might want to about a film in a brief article. Amandla's role in this film brings attention to an as yet untold story in the arena of drama cinema, to the existence of the other 'others' who suffered during the holocaust. This does not mean that the Jewish experience is not also key to our story. It is. I hope that this at least clarifies some of your concerns. I have all the...(cont'd in following comment)
Following comment:
I have all the respect in the world for the people who have enjoyed my films thus far as i would never make a movie that glorifies glamorized or romanticized hatred in any way. On the contrary, i want to explore the voices and experiences of the marginalized. By exploring the experiences of yesterday, we can hopefully be better prepared when ugliness and hatred heads our way, today. Sending you all love and light
source 1 2
a summary for those to lazy to read the whole thing: labeling racism ‘problematic’ is bad bc u dont understand the real context of my nazi romance movie, stop judging ppl online n go help in the real world, ppl calling me racist dont rlly care abt racism, by starring in a nazi romance movie im actually furthering the conversation on racism + if u call out someone for being racist or 'problematic' then ur the same as those racists.
anyway amandla was bound to make mistakes sooner or later, no celeb is unproblematic, especially dont idolisea kid is bc theyre perfectly woke, theyre gonna have dumbass beliefs.
Shahs of sunset lied to me lmao
but none of this explains the love line with the Nazi...
And she can gtfo with this "you're just as bad" foolishness.
I'd also like to ask Amandla why she felt the need to play a Afro-Japanese person for her other movie.
oop now that you've edited i mean third sentence, idk why she thought it was a good idea for her to play a person with that background...
It hasnt come out yet, i think the release date is May 19, 2017.
theyre gonna get a lot more flack for this than a straight white person, both bc ppl have built them up as some perfect activist + bc ppl have higher expectations of them just bc theyre open about their identity.
i mean ofc partially amandla fed into that but a lot of it was just them coming out as nb, as queer etc. like just bc someones aware of the racism/homophobia/wev they personally recieve doesnt mean theyre gonna have perfect politics on everything else let alone a bloody teen.
comparing people who are upset, mostly jews and rroma, to nazis for not liking your movie is nagl
nice derailing tho
no, stop, do not pass go
I wonder how the public will react to this
not to play oppression olympics, but the final solution was about jews. like the first sentence of the wikipedia entry on black persecution in nazi germany says "Black people in Nazi Germany were never subject to mass extermination as in the cases of Jews, Romani and Slavs"