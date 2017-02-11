Amandla Stenberg+Amma Asante respond to criticism of Nazi romance movie

In resposne to controversy at them taking a role in nazi romance movie 'Where Hands Touch', where she plays a mixed race german girl who falls in love with a nazi (but 1 of the ~good ones!)Amandla posted this on their tumblr, she also reblogged a pic of director Amma Asante's response to criticism(below):Transcript(bolding mine):Oversimplifying, assuming, and jumping to conclusions with little to no actual basis or information is doing y'all no favors. Righteous problematic labeling contributes nothing to the world and- if we are more concerned with declaring our judgements of others in order to affirm our own righteousness? If we are forming our opinions off of rumor, heresay, and perhaps most alarmingly, agreeing with others just to agree and feel a false sense of virtue and satisfaction?In my eyes, the fundamental values of activism are individual thought and in depth analysis. It strikes me as ironic that those wholead their lives with these values in their hearts are the same toand make hollow preemptive conclusions.Y'all, I’m out here trying to do the work. I’m not your target. The world is much larger than this bubble. If you jump to conclusions and make generalizations about others out of fear,Caption(bollding mine):UPDATE: So many of you have had questions and concerns about this First Look image so I want assure you that this film does not romanticize Nazis in any way. My full quote with the image clarifies that my passion has been to shine a light on the existence of the children of color who were born and raised under Hitler.and the experience of others who were persecuted. It looks at how Germany became Nazi Germany and slept walked itself into a disgusting and murderous state that resulted in it killing it's own people and those of other countries. Leyna's story (Amandla Stenberg) sits in this sad and terrifying context.. As a filmmaker my wish is center on bringing attention to this through my work. Amandla and i teamed together to shine a light on the hatred that Nazi Germany visited on Europe and to make a film that might contribute to the dialogue of how we fight this horrific racial and religious ignorance today along with the intolerances visited on the many other marginalized groups and intersections. With only a few lines and one image ever offered to a filmmaker to comment on a First Look image release, and with the lead character in this film embarking on such a large rites of passage story, it's difficult to summarize all the things one might want to about a film in a brief article. Amandla's role in this film brings attention to an as yet untold story in the arena of drama cinema, to the existence of the other 'others' who suffered during the holocaust. T. It is. I hope that this at least clarifies some of your concerns. I have all the...(cont'd in following comment)Following comment:I have all the respect in the world for the people who have enjoyed my films thus far as i would never make a movie that glorifies glamorized or romanticized hatred in any way. On the contrary, i want to explore the voices and experiences of the marginalized. By exploring the experiences of yesterday, we can hopefully be better prepared when ugliness and hatred heads our way, today. Sending you all love and light