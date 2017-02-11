Two clips from Jordan Peele's 'Get Out'
Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya, Sicario) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams, Girls), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy (Catherine Keener, Captain Phillips) and Dean (Bradley Whitford, The Cabin in the Woods).
At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.
a lot of reviews on rotten tomatoes are saying its more thriller/comedy-esque?
Edited at 2017-02-11 11:52 pm (UTC)
We watched the trailer in my diversity and media class and tbh all the black people in there, including the professor, were horrified by the trailer. Like being held hostage by crazy white people is definitely a worse case scenario fear for black people. Even if it's supposed to be a comedy - I don't think I find it subversive enough to be funny.