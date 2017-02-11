Two clips from Jordan Peele's 'Get Out'

Spoilers please someone - I can't do horror but this DOES seem interesting LOL Reply

well apparently Peele said it was a twist on the Stepford Wives. I have a feeling the twist is really stupid, like they end up brainwashing him to hate being black or something. Reply

oh. idk why my mind went to using their daughter to lure in young black men and drink their blood to preserve youth sanderson sisters style LMAO. but after watching the trailer, even if that's correct, well it ain't working. Reply

That's what I thought at first. Reply

My guess from the trailer was that they're a bunch of cannibals and the boyfriend is going to be their annual sacrifice. I wouldn't have guessed it was twist on Stepford Wives. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] apparently he's apprehensive because his girlfriend hasn't told her parents she's in an interracial relationship. once there, he's uncomfortable and unable to relax, and refuses an offer of hypnosis from missy. (the mother) he learns from a friend of his that the suburb has a history of black men disappearing.



a lot of reviews on rotten tomatoes are saying its more thriller/comedy-esque? there's only a bit on info on the wikipedia page re: the plot, but:a lot of reviews on rotten tomatoes are saying its more thriller/comedy-esque? Reply

you can get that info and more from the trailer tbh. Reply

omg I'm gonna cringe all through this and love every second of it. Reply

POSH KENNETH YOUR TIME HAS COME <3 Reply

lmfao I can't believe that Posh Kenneth has come so far. Reply

Cant wait to see this Reply

still obsessed with lakeith stanfield, so i'm mostly just excited for him and whatever small role he plays in this. Reply

I'm torn between wanting to see this in the theater because I know box office numbers are important, and waiting 'til streaming because the older I get, the more I become a horror movie weenie. Reply

I thought this came out already, because I swear I remember seeing TV spots weeks ago. Reply

Do the parents end up being cannibals? Reply

I wanna see this. Reply

This looks entertaining. Reply

They probably have a sort of plantation that they populate with the black men that they lure to their home.



Edited at 2017-02-11 11:52 pm (UTC) Reply

allison is so pretty, tempted to see this bc she and daniel are qt but i can't do horror for shit Reply

I just want to say that I am living for the fact that Anwar and Posh Kenneth were the two that ended up making it in Hollywood. Reply

