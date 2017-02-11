ONTD Original - Oscars 2017 Edition - Remember when these movies had Oscar buzz?

The Girl on the Train got sooo much promo (well, I was living in London at the time so not sure if it got as much in the States). I saw it in theaters and was so underwhelmed by it.



Money Monster is a good "Saturday night at home alone" movie.

I never even heard of Rules Don't Apply...

it sadly got golden globe nominations

I saw previews for it for like six months

I loved Jessica chastain in miss Sloane.

she was great but I didn't care for the movie

She was fucking fantastic <3 And I loved the movie too, the soundtrack alone was a thing of beauty.

Unpopular(?) opinion - I loved Hail, Caesar!



I think it might be partly cause I watched it with my dad and it's both of our kinds of humour.

I enjoyed it as well, I used to watch a lot of old movies so maybe thats why. It was also just kinda different and silly and I feel we need more movies that dont take themselves too seriously.

i enjoyed it. it was lots of fun. but at the same time i understand why it's not doing well at the awards.

It was a beautifully made, oustandingly well acted piece of flimsy with great Jewish humour (the scene with the rabbi and the priest, and the minister, LMAO!).

I don't get the hate. No every Cohen movie has to be No Country For Old Men.

It was fun. Reminds me of when I was young -- whenever I happen upon those old movies, I really stop whatever I was doing and watch.

honestly no, the only one I heard of with buzz was miss sloane and fail by night

birth of a nation

buh bye bitch

I'm surprised, I clicked on this post expecting it to be the first entry

It's in the first post that OP linked to.

I thought The Lobster too got a bit of buzz as well (or was that last year?)



Oh wait nvm it's nominated



Edited at 2017-02-11 10:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Well, it did get one nomination, so you will be seeing it at this years Oscars. Best Original Screenplay, should win over La La Land, but it won't.

Maybe if they take the word 'original' literally.

mte

it would've gotten more if they didn't have the world premiere release a year before the US release. all the buzz came back in 2015 and when it was finally out in the US no one gave a damn

The Colin Farrell movie? Wasn't it released like two years ago? Oscars confuse me.

when did passengers have oscar buzz?

It's nominated for something...the music or something.

Oh shit, you're right. Ooop. Too lazy to edit the post.

Parent

it somehow got TWO noms



i think for score and set design Reply

The disparity between the good movies this year and the bad ones is so fucking stark. Also, because it's an Oscar post and I gotta, JUSTICE FOR THE LOBSTER GDI

i took my abuelita to go see allied in mexico bc she likes brad pitt. about ten minutes into the movie, she asked me when brad pitt was going to show up bc she knew i'd seen it. i pointed him out as the man who'd been in every scene, and she said, in spanish and very loudly in the middle of the movie, "that's him??? he looks so fat and old."

Lmao your abuelita. They speak nothing but the truth. Todo lo dicen en la cara

Only saw one of these films. My friend told me about the plot of passengers and it's so disgusting. Glad it didnt get good reviews.



Would't mind a 'oscars that deserved buzz but didnt get it' post. Reply

Why does Will Smith suddenly suck at picking movies? Like Seven Pounds was great and it's like he's trying to recreate that but the premise of this whack ass movie should have scared him off :(



Idk I have always liked Will Smith I still remember when he was the only bankable movie star and I was in high school all "yaaaaas black man killin it!" but he's fallen so far Reply

blame scientology

Honestly Tom Cruise chooses better films than him so I can't :P

i know :( iv'e been a fan so loong, but he isn't making it easy lately, its been ages since he made something new that i liked or could be bothered to watch, probably MIB III in 2012?

i think he's just too over eager, like he doesn't trust his own star power and wants to jump into anything promising.

Edited at 2017-02-11 11:16 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-11 11:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Most of these never had Oscar buzz.

the girl on the train was generic as hell, but i do think that emily's performance was A+ in it. i think she deserves the noms.

Same. Can't say I enjoyed the movie. But Emily was mesmerizing. She did deserve those nominations.

Yeah, IA. I didn't even think the movie was bad, it delivered like I'd expect a thriller to, but then I didn't really have high expectations going in.

Yeah it was an ok way to spend an afternoon. Just very predictable and forgettable

yeah it's the same as jackie the movie isn't good but they give good performances

Parent

I agree, I thought she was stellar. I thought the film was fun in its own way and delivered the twist enjoyably. Not the worst film I sat through last year, by a long shot.

I love looking back on movies that failed to live up to Oscar expectations. The Light Between Oceans had potential if handled differently. It seems for me that Fassbender is similar to McGregor in that they consistently choose mediocre scripts. Both are hugely talented so go figure.

Thank goodness Live By Night flopped. I can't stand Affleck.



Thank goodness Live By Night flopped. I can't stand Affleck. Reply

Yeah they can both really shine in films with good directors and scripts. Its sad in how many bad films mcgregor has been.

Ewan McGregor is strange in the sense that he's a good actor in bad films. I don't know how he does it.

