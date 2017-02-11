Hat

ONTD Original - Oscars 2017 Edition - Remember when these movies had Oscar buzz?



Basically a continuation of THIS post.

These movies once had Oscars buzz, but you won't be seeing them at this years Oscars. Lmao, SAD!


The Light Between Oceans

This movie highlighted Fassbender's wrinkles and made it look like he was dating a 16 year old. Alicia Vikander, sis, you can do better.

Live By Night

Ben Affleck marathoned Boardwalk Empire and then tried to cram an entire series into a 2 hour movie.

The Girl on the Train

It's fucking offensive that Emily Blunt got a fucking BAFTA/SAG nom for this shit.

Passengers

I don't even know how to describe the premise of this movie. It's fucked ya'll.

Rules Don't Apply

Stars GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEE Lily Collins (HFPA are really big Phil Collins fans, I guess) and that one dude who is gonna be in Star Wars. Apparently Warren Beatty had been wanting to make this film for decades, homeboy should've waited a couple decades more and actually written a good movie.

Café Society

Nothing interests the public more than seeing Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg act alongside each other, previous times have worked out so well.

Hail, Caesar!

People are lying to you when they say Channing Tatum's dance scene is the best thing about the movie. This movie has nothing to offer.

Money Monster

Was basically Jim Cramer (the dude who screams on CNBC) getting held hostage for giving bad advice.

Collateral Beauty

There were so many hilarious reviews of this movie.


Allied

Paramount started doing promo for this movie the day it was announced that Pitt and Jolie were getting a divorce and that Marion and Brad may have had an affair. Paramount being messy bitches was the only good thing about this movie. Brad's obvious face work was also mad distracting throughout.

Snowden

I've tried to watch this movie multiple times and I fall asleep everytime.

Miss Sloane

DIDN'T DESERVE TO FLOP. FUCK THE GUN LOVERS OF AMERICA!


Source: My memory, I guess
Picture source: My computer
Tagged: , , , , , , ,