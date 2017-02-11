ONTD Original - Oscars 2017 Edition - Remember when these movies had Oscar buzz?
These movies once had Oscars buzz, but you won't be seeing them at this years Oscars. Lmao, SAD!
The Light Between Oceans
This movie highlighted Fassbender's wrinkles and made it look like he was dating a 16 year old. Alicia Vikander, sis, you can do better.
Live By Night
Ben Affleck marathoned Boardwalk Empire and then tried to cram an entire series into a 2 hour movie.
The Girl on the Train
It's fucking offensive that Emily Blunt got a fucking BAFTA/SAG nom for this shit.
Passengers
I don't even know how to describe the premise of this movie. It's fucked ya'll.
Rules Don't Apply
Stars GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEE Lily Collins (HFPA are really big Phil Collins fans, I guess) and that one dude who is gonna be in Star Wars. Apparently Warren Beatty had been wanting to make this film for decades, homeboy should've waited a couple decades more and actually written a good movie.
Café Society
Nothing interests the public more than seeing Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg act alongside each other, previous times have worked out so well.
Hail, Caesar!
People are lying to you when they say Channing Tatum's dance scene is the best thing about the movie. This movie has nothing to offer.
Money Monster
Was basically Jim Cramer (the dude who screams on CNBC) getting held hostage for giving bad advice.
Collateral Beauty
There were so many hilarious reviews of this movie.
Allied
Paramount started doing promo for this movie the day it was announced that Pitt and Jolie were getting a divorce and that Marion and Brad may have had an affair. Paramount being messy bitches was the only good thing about this movie. Brad's obvious face work was also mad distracting throughout.
Snowden
I've tried to watch this movie multiple times and I fall asleep everytime.
Miss Sloane
DIDN'T DESERVE TO FLOP. FUCK THE GUN LOVERS OF AMERICA!
Money Monster is a good "Saturday night at home alone" movie.
I think it might be partly cause I watched it with my dad and it's both of our kinds of humour.
I don’t get the hate. No every Cohen movie has to be No Country For Old Men.
Oh wait nvm it's nominated
i think for score and set design
Would't mind a 'oscars that deserved buzz but didnt get it' post.
Idk I have always liked Will Smith I still remember when he was the only bankable movie star and I was in high school all "yaaaaas black man killin it!" but he's fallen so far
Thank goodness Live By Night flopped. I can't stand Affleck.