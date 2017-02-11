Katy Perry's 'Chained to the Rhythm' breaks streaming record
.@katyperry's new single has already broken a huge record! https://t.co/AucZ5T5Lyu— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 11, 2017
- sets record for highest first day streaming for a female artist
- 3,062,293 streams on friday
screaming @ "buzz single"
ok sorry fur the editz but i am not sur this is real either. I am not findin it online n the original article hav not posted an update either.
The song is cringy substanceless trash tho, I was waining for Witness
Adele still owns the record and Spotify retracted it.