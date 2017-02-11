Those pants that look like a referee's shirt are truly ugly.



I'm so ready for Viola to win her Oscar Reply

I was going to ask who won what, but I already know only their favourites win anything. Reply

Issa is so cute! Reply

so happy for Issa Reply

I'm so proud of Issa. Reply

Has Issa lost the oblig Hollywood weight? :/ The Black-ish kids are always adorable and Courtney is still so cute even though he looks kinda awkward in that pic. And Tika <3 She's so stunning. Reply

I was wondering the same thing about Issa. I wonder if HBO put pressure on her? She's always gorgeous. Reply

I remember somebody bringing up in another post about another actress who lost some weight, how hours and stress can easily play a role and that makes sense, so i'm hoping that's the case and not pressure.



*i feel like i should say I know stress and hours and such aren't healthy either but that is at least something that may not hurt her in the long term.



Edited at 2017-02-11 10:15 pm (UTC)

