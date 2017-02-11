Mattel re-releasesTotally Hair Barbie for the iconic doll's 25th Anniversary
In honor of the 25th Anniversary one of the best-selling Barbie of all time, Mattel has released a special 25th Anniversary Totally Hair Barbie reproduction doll. The reproduction includes almost all of the original accessories (minus the tube of Dep! Totally lame!) and a 90s-style Barbie box. While the original Totally Hair line included 3 Barbie variants, as well as Ken, Courtney and Skipper, Mattel has only announced a reproduction of the blonde version for the anniversary.
25th Anniversary Totally Hair Barbie is available from Barbie Collector for $24.95. The doll will be available in select stores, including Toys R' Us. The doll is Black Label, which means it's designed for adult collectors but has no production limit.
source: info and images via The Barbie Collection
Are there any other Barbies (iconic or not) you hope get reproductions?
i played with them all the time because i loved the film so much
the only blonde hair i've ever coveted is alicia silverstone's in clueless and amanda seyfried's
My crunchy bangs from 8th grade owed their existence to Dep.
I'm at the salon right now and my hairstylist saw me googling Dep gel! LOL she was just like "Please tell me you seriously don't use that!" LOL!
The original is at least $100 on eBay.
imagine all the sailormoon character hairstyles you could make
What they will never get right is a monster high movie.
I only remember having a teacher Barbie. I used to be obsessed with collecting the little Kelly dolls tho? And I had a Scary Spice and Posh Spice doll, Sailor Moon ones, and Cardcaptor Sakura ones :>
💅🏾