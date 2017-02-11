Mattel re-releasesTotally Hair Barbie for the iconic doll's 25th Anniversary

a rerelease of the wizard of oz's barbies

i played with them all the time because i loved the film so much Reply

ew

the only blonde hair i've ever coveted is alicia silverstone's in clueless and amanda seyfried's Reply

Do they even still make Dep gel?



My crunchy bangs from 8th grade owed their existence to Dep.



Amazon says yes, but I've never seen it in my store. Then again I haven't used hair gel in what seems like forever. Reply

Yeah I don't use gel either but I don't recall seeing it--I mean it's pink, blue, or yellow you'd think it would stand out!



I'm at the salon right now and my hairstylist saw me googling Dep gel! LOL she was just like "Please tell me you seriously don't use that!" LOL! Reply

The 90's airplane pilot barbie <3 (the one with black clothing and short hair) She was my favorite barbie ugh I feel so nostalgic right now Reply

I still have that one!!! I remember buying it because the doll looked like my mum with the short hair lol. Reply

The original is at least $100 on eBay. No Dep? Nah.The original is at least $100 on eBay. Reply

Idk her, BUT I love the long AF hair.



imagine all the sailormoon character hairstyles you could make Reply

I've never seen the original one before...huh, that's interesting. Reply

I had a full-on tantrum in the middle of Wal-Mart because my mom wouldn't buy this doll for me four days before Christmas. I embarrassed her. And I got the doll for Christmas. They had probably already bought it. Children are monsters. Reply

lmaoooo omg my ass woulda kept that shit and given it to u on your birthday for pulling that Reply

How mas Mattel not capitalized on making a really cool Barbie movie yet? Reply

They're working on it. Schumer is going to be Barbie if I remember right, so that's.....fun.



What they will never get right is a monster high movie. Reply

I only remember having a teacher Barbie. I used to be obsessed with collecting the little Kelly dolls tho? And I had a Scary Spice and Posh Spice doll, Sailor Moon ones, and Cardcaptor Sakura ones :> I only remember having a teacher Barbie. I used to be obsessed with collecting the little Kelly dolls tho? And I had a Scary Spice and Posh Spice doll, Sailor Moon ones, and Cardcaptor Sakura ones :> Reply

I love the earrings



💅🏾 Reply

