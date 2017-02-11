marie

Mattel re-releasesTotally Hair Barbie for the iconic doll's 25th Anniversary



In honor of the 25th Anniversary one of the best-selling Barbie of all time, Mattel has released a special 25th Anniversary Totally Hair Barbie reproduction doll. The reproduction includes almost all of the original accessories (minus the tube of Dep! Totally lame!) and a 90s-style Barbie box. While the original Totally Hair line included 3 Barbie variants, as well as Ken, Courtney and Skipper, Mattel has only announced a reproduction of the blonde version for the anniversary.

25th Anniversary Totally Hair Barbie is available from Barbie Collector for $24.95. The doll will be available in select stores, including Toys R' Us. The doll is Black Label, which means it's designed for adult collectors but has no production limit.

source: info and images via The Barbie Collection

Are there any other Barbies (iconic or not) you hope get reproductions?
Tagged: ,