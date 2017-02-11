'Missing Richard Simmons' Podcast to Debut on 3rd Anniversary of His Public Disappearance
Next Wednesday, February 15th, will mark the 3rd anniversary of fitness guru Richard Simmons' sudden disappearance from public life (he failed to show up to teach a weekly exercise class on February 15, 2014, and has never been seen in public again, abruptly cutting off communication with nearly everyone in his life from friends to employees).
Dan Taberski, a former Daily Show with Jon Stewart producer and onetime friend of Simmons who hasn't been able to reach him since that day, will debut a new podcast called Missing Richard Simmons on the anniversary. The podcast will both probe the mystery of his disappearance and look at the "thousands and thousands" of lives Simmons saved through his 40 years of workout classes, videos, healthy cookbooks and his daily personal phone calls and emails to people struggling to lose weight.
Taberski was in the middle of making a documentary with and about the once-gregarious Simmons when he was abruptly unable to reach him in 2014. Although there have been rumors that Richard is either being virtually held hostage by his longtime housekeeper or else is transitioning to female, Simmons called into the Today show last year to deny both of those stories, claiming that he simply wanted to "be a bit of a loner".
As for what he’s uncovered in his search for Simmons thus far, Taberski says he’s been “very surprised” at some of his findings but doesn’t want to give them away just yet. “I have a main working theory that I’ll explain in the podcast but I don’t want to say what it is yet. But there’s a lot of theories out there and I think they are all just starting points.
"I’m not trying to drag him out – if he wants to retire, god bless him. If anyone deserves retirement and the gold watch and the whole shebang, it’s him. He’s lived an interesting, amazing life, and it’s been fascinating to uncover just how complicated a guy he is. This podcast is a personal project for me, because I think he’s a superhero. He deserves all the respect and love and friendship in the world. I want him to know that, and I want him to know that we all know that, and I want everybody to know that.”
Missing Richard Simmons will be available for free streaming from launch partner Stitcher, as well as iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.
