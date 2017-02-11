JK Rowling laughs at Piers Morgan, Morgan continues being awful
Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined. https://t.co/4FII8sYmIt— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017
JK Rowling was talking about this video:
Please enjoy this clip of @jimjefferies going to town on Piers Morgan on Real Time. pic.twitter.com/jKc5WgiiLI— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 11, 2017
Piers Morgan responded with:
This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter. https://t.co/XUJBMs4KKm— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017
The back and forth continued:
Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV? https://t.co/8rkKSqJTnG— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017
Everything I said was factual.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017
If you think screaming 'FUCK OFF!!!' at me changes that, then you're mistaken. https://t.co/0U9fVoTjfc
.@piersmorgan Would you like a couple of hours to mock up some pictures of refugees carrying explosives to substantiate your position? https://t.co/sFj0kqIajd— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017
Would you like me to explain why all your political views keep being defeated at the ballot box? https://t.co/mqljwmSeJC— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017
The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017
The fact-free, amoral, bigotry-apologism of celebrity toady Piers Morgan is, of course, why it's so delicious to see him told to fuck off. https://t.co/4XNF4G0nlD— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017
Peak foul-mouthed, minor celebrity anti-Trump hysteria at its most deliciously supercilious: https://t.co/GsvU1Y75OG— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017
Liberals like @jk_rowling are all for tolerance & free speech, until you refuse to call Trump the new Hitler.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017
Then you can 'F**K OFF!!!!'
I'm under attack from a comic who tells rape jokes, Sulu from Star Trek & an author who writes about wizards. What a morning.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017
'I write about Hogwarts, Squibs and Muggles, so anyone who doesn't agree with my politics can F**K OFF!' - @jk_rowling— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017
If it falls to me to stand up for the global basket of deplorables, then so be it.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017
My eldest son's a Potter addict.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017
I consider this a serious failure in my parenting skills. https://t.co/1vaVJX7wLL
.@piersmorgan If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017
No bigger bullies right now than the shrieking, hysterical anti-Trump celebrity brigade.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017
You lost, so suck it up Dolores. https://t.co/RFQkyJWxZ5
#StillHurts pic.twitter.com/28rUHy2McC— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017
Piers then continued responding to other celebs on Twitter.
ONTD, when will Piers Morgan get the job he so badly wants in Trump's administration?
SOURCES: JK's Twitter and Piers Twitter
Loling @ the last tweet
The book/dvd burning dude one was hilarious.
dump's illegitimate presidency will be a shit show until the end (already is ofc) and they'll be like, the lefties let it happen!!! even tho so few of us are in power
Racism.
did he not do the same thing with ewan mcgregor/star wars?
also, ot, but has anyone else been getting blank emails from livejournal after making a post?
Me thinks the Orange Hitler apologist doth protest too much!