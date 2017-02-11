Hat

JK Rowling laughs at Piers Morgan, Morgan continues being awful



JK Rowling was talking about this video:



Piers Morgan responded with:


The back and forth continued:





























Piers then continued responding to other celebs on Twitter.


ONTD, when will Piers Morgan get the job he so badly wants in Trump's administration?

SOURCES: JK's Twitter and Piers Twitter
Tagged: , , ,