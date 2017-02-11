JK Rowling laughs at Piers Morgan, Morgan continues being awful

Crying at the last tweet oh my God. Reply

I've been laughing about this all day. Reply

When will Satan come and claim his kin?



Loling @ the last tweet Reply

He hasn't read Harry Potter, but he referenced it several times Reply

he also wrote a daily fail article where he comapred lance armstrong to voldemort Reply

JK has had some fucking funny ass comebacks on Twitter.



The book/dvd burning dude one was hilarious. Reply

"I still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter" cracked me up. Reply

lmao damn her comebacks are brutal, i was actually like 'damn hold back!' at one the other week, except not really, like go for it... which she really does with no reservations. Reply

All these crusty old white men need to die. Reply

also the comedian telling piers he's just happy he has a friend who's a celeb was spot on. Reply

AND, the whole 'the left doing _____ is exactly why trump won!' is so old already... it's crazy manipulative too. Reply

It's the Rights new "Thanks Obama". Their go to comeback when they get called out. Reply

literally everything is the left's fault

dump's illegitimate presidency will be a shit show until the end (already is ofc) and they'll be like, the lefties let it happen!!! even tho so few of us are in power Reply

My favorite response is "mmmm racism though." And just persist that it's racism and not "pc culture"





Racism. Reply

i'm trying to remind myself that we're probably getting underneath republicans' skin when they say things like that so I don't get furious. especially when they paint us all as paid protesters while they run away from town halls. Reply

I'm just like...if Trump won because you're all mad that people call you out on racism, misogyny and blatant lies theeeeeeeen that's not really the fault of the people doing the calling out, lol. "This is why Trump won!" basically means "you're not catering to my sense of old white male supremacy and acting like my opinion is as good as fact enough." Reply

That last tweet broke me lmao Reply

his response to every drag is "this is why i didn't watch/read/consumer [name of popular media here]"



did he not do the same thing with ewan mcgregor/star wars?



also, ot, but has anyone else been getting blank emails from livejournal after making a post? Reply

Yeah. Everytime. Been happening for like a month-ish. Reply

Drag that disgusting asshole, JK. I wish HIGNFY was on at the moment so I could watch Ian Hislop go in on Piers. Reply

