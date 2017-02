JK Rowling laughs at Piers Morgan, Morgan continues being awful

Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined. https://t.co/4FII8sYmIt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

Please enjoy this clip of @jimjefferies going to town on Piers Morgan on Real Time. pic.twitter.com/jKc5WgiiLI — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 11, 2017

This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter. https://t.co/XUJBMs4KKm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV? https://t.co/8rkKSqJTnG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

Everything I said was factual.

If you think screaming 'FUCK OFF!!!' at me changes that, then you're mistaken. https://t.co/0U9fVoTjfc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan Would you like a couple of hours to mock up some pictures of refugees carrying explosives to substantiate your position? https://t.co/sFj0kqIajd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

Would you like me to explain why all your political views keep being defeated at the ballot box? https://t.co/mqljwmSeJC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

The fact-free, amoral, bigotry-apologism of celebrity toady Piers Morgan is, of course, why it's so delicious to see him told to fuck off. https://t.co/4XNF4G0nlD — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

Peak foul-mouthed, minor celebrity anti-Trump hysteria at its most deliciously supercilious: https://t.co/GsvU1Y75OG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

Liberals like @jk_rowling are all for tolerance & free speech, until you refuse to call Trump the new Hitler.

Then you can 'F**K OFF!!!!' — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

I'm under attack from a comic who tells rape jokes, Sulu from Star Trek & an author who writes about wizards. What a morning. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

'I write about Hogwarts, Squibs and Muggles, so anyone who doesn't agree with my politics can F**K OFF!' - @jk_rowling — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

If it falls to me to stand up for the global basket of deplorables, then so be it. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

My eldest son's a Potter addict.

I consider this a serious failure in my parenting skills. https://t.co/1vaVJX7wLL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

No bigger bullies right now than the shrieking, hysterical anti-Trump celebrity brigade.

You lost, so suck it up Dolores. https://t.co/RFQkyJWxZ5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

JK Rowling was talking about this video:Piers Morgan responded with:The back and forth continued:Piers then continued responding to other celebs on Twitter.SOURCES: JK's Twitter and Piers Twitter