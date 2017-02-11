I swear, if this show wasn't ending I'd give it up. But please don't let Nick end up happily ever after with his rapist. Come onnnn. Reply

This is my big problem with this show. No matter if you like or dislike Juliette...... Aldeline and Nick or the reason she's the way she is. They do not deserve a happy ending while she gets stuck alone.



Edited at 2017-02-11 05:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Exactly. I always felt kind of indifferent towards Juliette and liked Adalind as a villainous character. But her being good now and playing house with her rape victim and kids...it makes me queasy. Reply

I can't believe this used to be my favorite fucking show.





I just... what happened? Reply

I ask myself this a lot. I used to live for this show and now...idk what happened. Reply

Although Adalind & Nick have been cute lately, nope. Also, I don't want him to end up with Juliette...so Team Nobody.



Edited at 2017-02-11 06:03 pm (UTC) Reply

He doesn't have to be with Juliette but he damn sure shouldn't be with Adaline. That's so damn tacky. Reply

