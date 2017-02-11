Promo for It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia S12E07, Man Seeking Woman S03E07
After finding out she's a male stripper's "rock bottom," Dee goes on a mission to prove she's the best thing that ever happened to him. Dennis takes over for the stripper with the help of his bag boy, Charlie. Meanwhile, Mac and Frank get sucked into a VR war game that causes Mac to develop his own case of PTSD.
Josh tries to pull off the perfect proposal.
Thoughts on the previous episodes?
