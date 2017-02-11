Watch 'Atlanta' Star Zazie Beetz Get Half and Half Braids




the rising star discusses her hair evolution and experiments with a new look

"I'm pretty picky about my hair, so I end up always styling it myself. I actually like wrapping my hair up in cloths and colorful things. Just last week I did something where I had two little braids and my hair up and turban thing. And it felt very me, while also inhabiting this space of press and a stylist. It felt still like coming back to my comfort and my place of where I feel like myself."


her nightly hair routine
Every night for 45 [minutes] to an hour or more, I sit and braid my hair before I go to sleep. I don't use a brush. I only use a wide-toothed comb and sometimes to give it a little bit of texture and hold, I'll spritz it [with water] a little bit, just to moisten it, dampen it. Then I'll take product like a Shea Moisture conditioner like a leave-in and rub it in. Next I do sections, like little handfuls. I'll comb it and then I'll braid it. That ends up being about 20 braids on my head. So that is really time consuming.

her morning routine
I do like my hair looking messy and wild, but to get it to look that specific messy and wild, you have to use certain products. In the morning I take it out and style. So when I take it out, it gives me a nice wave, versus if I come straight out of the shower, my hair is a much tighter curl and it looks much shorter. I just can't do as much with it, because it's not as malleable.

favorite hair products
I use Shea Moisture. Their whole product line is great and also because they're sulfate-free, paraben-free, family-owed business. They are really great and offer very good moisture because my hair is really dry. I use coconut oil, I sometimes use shea butter. In a pinch, I'll use cocoa butter. Shea Moisture because of their lack of chemical is my favorite brand to use. And conditioner.

who helped develop her hairstyle
I used to beg to have my hair straightened and [my mom] never let me do it. And she would always braid my hair. I would be sitting, and it would take four or five hours, as a little girl and sit [while] she watched soap operas or something and then do [my braids as she was watching]. And my aunts always did my hair. So I would say, my family, particularly my mom, for not making me feel that I had to straighten it. Much to my frustration, because it was very painful and was always a thing [where] I was crying and [it] took a long time. She embraced a natural style.

On style inspirations.
Solange plays around a lot with wigs and weaves, which I don't do as much, but I kind of would like to try. I really like her style in general. I feel like I pull inspiration in general from how I feel on a day. I feel that way with my clothing too and I build off of that and then my hair will come into the outfit, in a way. In terms of other women who wear their hair out, I've always loved Corinne Bailey Rae's hair, although that's not my texture. The singer Lianne La Havas [is] mixed too, and she wears her hair natural, and I often feel connected to her.


source
Tagged: ,