Katy Perry Dropped A New Single And Nobody Cared
Katy Perry Dropped A New Song And No One Cared https://t.co/p89GmzMGLi pic.twitter.com/pJQJmMwlAh— ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) February 11, 2017
- after launching a worldwide discoball scavanger hunt to promote her new single, Katy's "Chained To The Rhythm" failed to make a splash on the charts
- unlike all her peers, Katy failed to hit #1 in any of the major worldwide iTunes markets, including the US and the UK
- "Chained To The Rhythm" had a first day radio deal and was played nearly 3,000 times in one day. Despite that, the song sold only about 15K copies in the first 24 hours.
- in it's first day the song was continually stuck on US iTunes at #3 and #4, behind Taylor Swift's and Lady Gaga's months old singles
Can it really be a fauilure??????
Yes.
Re: Yes.
And doing the absolute minimal, if that, political commentary won't help it.
you tried, racist homophobic payola flop kween
Agreed!
Idk I feel like she wants to be more than whipped cream tits and I can appreciate that.
What type of Reverse ArtPopian Expedition?!
A certified mess.
And I like the song #oop
Did anyone listen to the song? Was it any good