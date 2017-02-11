Katy Perry Dropped A New Single And Nobody Cared

I've already heard this song so many times and I keep seeing people talk about it



I just can't imagine that this eh, okay song is doing worse than the garbagepile that was Rise Reply

Because it sucks.



And doing the absolute minimal, if that, political commentary won't help it.

i listened to it a few times and already forgot how it sounds

lmaooo



you tried, racist homophobic payola flop kween

yaaaaaasssss

she sucks though no offense lol!

Damn, who did Katy Perry piss off at these magazines? This is the second article within the past 24 hours slamming her. Reply

Pro Hilary, anti-Trump? Reply

Eh, I can't really see these particular magazines going to bat for Trump right now but I could be wrong, a lot of assholes clearly voted for him even if they won't admit it. Reply

Taylor Swift and Republicans Reply

because shes not the type of pop star that people are waiting for singles or albums to drop. her songs get radio and commercial traction and then all of a sudden are everywhere Reply

The song is shite, just like every other turd she's released. Hopefully this is the beginning of her downfall. It's been long overdue. Reply

I hope a love ballad is her second single. Something like Thinking of You.



Idk I feel like she wants to be more than whipped cream tits and I can appreciate that.







Not after Rise and Unconditionally flopped so badly.

Million Reason's has already surpassed it on the charts and it's Gaga's 3rd single and has been on the charts for 15 weeks.What type of Reverse ArtPopian Expedition?!

lmfao omg

I... was not expecting to see Attack No 1 gifs in 2017...

Gaga has lots of new shiny Trump supporters after her 'apolitical' Superbowl.



Tammy's too much of a dumbfuck to realize Gaga sang a song written by a diehard socialist who loathed the same sort of jingoistic songs that would make people like Tammy cream their panties.

sis needs to take it down about 15 notches, it's aging ha

Lady #Gaga's Halftime Show Hidden Pro-Immigration Political Message https://t.co/3I0O8vq5XS — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 6, 2017

i saw a lot of alt righters and conspiracy theorists bashing her as well. although, i guess they are always angry at something Reply

lmao the telenovela gif

This is what Katy Cats on ATRL are doing. They've officially lost it. 💀 pic.twitter.com/S21PG2kIuV — ㅤ (@fkajack) February 10, 2017

omg comment twins

They are literally that math gif meme.

lollllllll I needed this laugh

A certified mess.







And I like the song #oop

And the Kats having MELTDOWN

A certified mess.

And I like the song #oop

Savage Garden's 'Chained To You' did it better <3

savage garden did everything better. they have amazing discography

Indeed they did. <3

This was my favorite meme in the mid 2000's

Swifties must be rejoicing. I'm so over the katy vs taylor stuff on Twitter though.



Did anyone listen to the song? Was it any good Reply

