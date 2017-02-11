ranveer

Gerard Butler producing A Darker Shade of Magic television adaptation


- A Darker Shade of Magic is the first book in a fantasy trilogy about parallel universes. The protagonist, Kell, is a powerful magician with the rare ability to travel between the alternative worlds.

- Author V.E. Schwab is writing the pilot. Says the adaptation will be done right.

- Will be a limited series, with a season-long arc of ten to twelve episodes

- Produced by Gerard Butler's G-BASE (Olympus has Fallen; London has Fallen)

source

book post? which fantasy series do you think deserves an adaptation? and do you prefer movie or TV adaptations?
