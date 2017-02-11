Gerard Butler producing A Darker Shade of Magic television adaptation

i really need a refresher before the third book comes out, i remember nothing



excited for a tv adaptation though! it has the potential to be really good Reply

I'm reading this rn and loving it. It has some really cool visuals, I hope they get a nice budget Reply

The series is great! And the final book comes out this month :). Reply

I remember really liking it at the time but come a year later I've practically forgotten all the details.



That said, I LOVE the cover up there, it's s nice change from ~insert stock image~ YA covers. Reply

making a note to buy this on my kindle Reply

yep when i was reading the first two books (first one especially) i felt that it could easily lend itself to a movie Reply

i've had this book for awhile but have yet to read it. ugh, i've been so bad about reading lately :( Reply

Same on both counts lol. I think i have the winter blues or something, i can't find the motivation to read and i really want to read this. It is sitting on my shelf right now just staring at me lol Reply

sometimes it takes me a while to get into a book and i'm kind of uninspired to pick it up till then but this series gripped me pretty fast, for what that's worth! Reply

The Pillars of the Earth adaptation was awesome and so was first season Game of Thrones. I'd love for The Tomorrow Series to be fully adapted but I feel like most are ruined in the process. Lord of the Rings was a rare exception of the films being better but the Hobbit ones were not. Reply

Yes at TPotE! I'm always so surprised and delighted when people have said they've watched it too. The book and adaptation are lovely. Reply

I love World Without End as a book a teeny bit more but the miniseries was such a let down in comparison! Reply

I'm Just waiting for that god damn Good Omens adaptation. Gaiman announced it but I'll believe it when I see it. Reply

That would be wicked! Reply

omffgggg



This explains why Victoria was in LA for a few weeks.



I need them to get the coat right, also for Lila to be perfect.



Edited at 2017-02-11 03:05 pm (UTC)

I need them to cast POC as the Mareshes, not tan white people Reply

IA! There are several characters that are canon PoC so they better stick to that. Reply

ia with this so hard Reply

love that series Reply

the lunar chronicles would make a kick-ass limited series Reply

mte Reply

Did the books get better? The first one felt too middle grade for me to continue. Reply

I still haven't made it past p.130 of the first book. Don't care for the characters, the writing style is inoffensive but nothing special, the premise is OK I guess? But it's mostly just a big blob of meh.



The Bartimaeus trilogy definitely deserves an adaptation, and a TV series at that IMO. It's so good at character development, funny, whip-smart. And now that I'm older I also recognize that it actually speaks of the cyclical nature of oppressive power structures and imperialism. One of the few books that only get better as I age.



I also liked "Rivers of London", I only wish the narrator spent less time detailing how fuckable each woman is he comes across, ugh. Bc otherwise that book was rly good, and it goes in on racism and prejudices etc. Reply

I'm not entirely caught up on Rivers of London, but ia about everything Reply

I am loving the Rivers of London series, but I agree about the narrator. Reply

Also ty for the last book post - I'm reading Crosstalk right now and digging it! Reply

ahhhh that's so great!!! I know you like a little more angst in your books, and that one is more of a rom-com so I'm glad you're enjoying it ;) Reply

We have enough angst IRL at the moment so the rom-com vibe is perfect! :) Reply

I'd love an attempt to film the Darkover series by Marion Zimmer Bradley. It has its faults and the author did too, but those books are practically made for pay TV.

And there are a lot of super interesting ideas in them, not the least of which is a very fluid interpretation of sexuality. Reply

and the author did too



that's an understatement lol. I don't think any producer would touch MZB material with a ten-foot pole nowadays, the backlash would kill the project Reply

i'd love an adaptation of some of her other avalon books (or honestly a remake of the mists of avalon but i guess the arthur story has been done a lot recently) but yeah what the poster above me said Reply

ooooo I still havent finished this series but I'm excited for a tv show! especially a limited one. Reply

Ikr? That's a name I haven't heard in a LONG time but idk maybe it'll be good Reply

Looking at the other titles, it can hardly be worse? Reply

Yes! So glad that Goodreads added this. Reply

lmao I think they might wanna check that feature again bc on my dash it says that all the books my goodreads friends are reading are "for the 2nd time" and that is not correct Reply

Yeah it's buggy af. Reply

omfg finally!



now I need to remember all the shit I reread lmao Reply

YES! Thank you, Goodreads. Reply

Engelsfors could be a pale TV show, and the Golem and the Djinni. Reply

i've been wanting to read the golem and the jinni! Reply

Do it! Reply

