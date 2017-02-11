Gerard Butler producing A Darker Shade of Magic television adaptation
- A Darker Shade of Magic is the first book in a fantasy trilogy about parallel universes. The protagonist, Kell, is a powerful magician with the rare ability to travel between the alternative worlds.
- Author V.E. Schwab is writing the pilot. Says the adaptation will be done right.
- Will be a limited series, with a season-long arc of ten to twelve episodes
- Produced by Gerard Butler's G-BASE (Olympus has Fallen; London has Fallen)
source
book post? which fantasy series do you think deserves an adaptation? and do you prefer movie or TV adaptations?
excited for a tv adaptation though! it has the potential to be really good
That said, I LOVE the cover up there, it's s nice change from ~insert stock image~ YA covers.
The Pillars of the Earth adaptation was awesome and so was first season Game of Thrones. I'd love for The Tomorrow Series to be fully adapted but I feel like most are ruined in the process. Lord of the Rings was a rare exception of the films being better but the Hobbit ones were not.
I love World Without End as a book a teeny bit more but the miniseries was such a let down in comparison!
That would be wicked!
This explains why Victoria was in LA for a few weeks.
I need them to get the coat right, also for Lila to be perfect.
The Bartimaeus trilogy definitely deserves an adaptation, and a TV series at that IMO. It's so good at character development, funny, whip-smart. And now that I'm older I also recognize that it actually speaks of the cyclical nature of oppressive power structures and imperialism. One of the few books that only get better as I age.
I also liked "Rivers of London", I only wish the narrator spent less time detailing how fuckable each woman is he comes across, ugh. Bc otherwise that book was rly good, and it goes in on racism and prejudices etc.
And there are a lot of super interesting ideas in them, not the least of which is a very fluid interpretation of sexuality.
that's an understatement lol. I don't think any producer would touch MZB material with a ten-foot pole nowadays, the backlash would kill the project
