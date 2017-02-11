February 11th, 2017, 09:39 am hewontgo 2017 Essence Black Women in music source Tagged: black celebrities, janelle monáe, red carpet and event, solange Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1414 comments Add comment
I wish Estelle did more she's so talented.
Somewhat related re: black women in music, I made a '90s female singer-songwriters playlist on Spotify last night and there were SO many female R&B artists I was just obsessed with. En Vogue, Destiny's Child, Toni Braxton, Monica, Aaliyah, Whitney, Brandy, Mariah (still my #1), SWV, 702, Allure, etc. etc. I miss that era of music so much.
Edited at 2017-02-11 03:09 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-02-11 03:34 pm (UTC)
🎶Case of the Ex🎶
Who is she? She's an incredible beauty!
Edit: lol her name was on the img source. Her name is DeWanda Wise.
Edited at 2017-02-11 04:09 pm (UTC)
She will be in "Shots fired" on fox, "Underground s2" on WGN
she is the lead on the new series "she gotta have it" on netflix