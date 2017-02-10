Private Screening of "Get Out" Hosted by Chance the Rapper


A private screening was held Feb. 9, with cast and crew for "Get Out" doing a Q&A.



Daniel Kaluuya stars as Chris, a young man who's going to be introduced to his girlfriend's parents. Only her family and the neighborhood isn't what it seems.
Daniel was also given a starring role on an episode of Black Mirror titled "Fifteen Million Merits". Now he's gotten his first big role on an American film directed by comedian Jordan Peele.
Trailer:


