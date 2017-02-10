Private Screening of "Get Out" Hosted by Chance the Rapper

I was shocked to find out that Daniel is Posh Kenneth from season 1 of Skins. Reply

Thread

Link

He was also one of the writers for the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit! You're right! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't wait to see this one, Daniel's such a good actor. I'll never be over being mad that they axed The Fades right before it went on to win the best drama BAFTA Reply

Thread

Link

go to 6:10







not really that interesting of a story, but basically they refused to take a publicity pic with this youtuber at this screening.



Edited at 2017-02-11 03:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Idk this doesn't seem that bad? He didn't want to take a picture with her. That Allison Williams chick did the same thing.



I'm confused as to why some YouTuber is invited to a movie premier tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YouTube ~influencers~ are invited to movie premieres all the time now as a form of advertising. They just sent a bunch of them to the 50 Shades Darker premiere as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A lot of them are invited to premieres now. I think some YouTubers are also sponsored by the movie/studios to go to the premiere as promo for the movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've only ever seen her on React channel stuff, and THANK GOODNESS she's finally stopped with the crazy self tanner. She looks so different without makeup in the beginning of the video...clearly it's not helping her skin.



I do like how chill she was about the photo rejection though. Not pissy like I expected her to be. She more seemed to find it funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol. I can't stand youtubers anymore. Its so hard to believe any of them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I normally avoid horror movies because they're not my thing but this looks so funny. I'll def be watching. Reply

Thread

Link

I know people are a little iffy about this film's premise, but idk. I like everything that the trailers suggest this film will deal with, so I'm gonna watch it when it comes out. Reply

Thread

Link

This is probably the first horror movie I watch in like a year. Reply

Thread

Link

This looks so bad Reply

Thread

Link

Posh Kenneth!!!!!



I really want to see this Reply

Thread

Link

omg posh kenneth! good to see more skins actors breaking out Reply

Thread

Link

i honestly thought this was a parody film when i saw the trailer. i'm also really surprised people here want to see it bc it looks like the type of z rated movie that gets shit on lol. Reply

Thread

Link

lol, yeah it doesn't look that great. But it seems like a fun popcorn movie. I'll support any horror movie that isn't torture porn or pov-running-around-bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm excited to read the spoilers. Reply

Thread

Link

Can we talk about how this has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes right now? I'm so excited to see it. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn Alison should've gone for a different shade of blonde Reply

Thread

Link

The movie has a 100% rating on RT. So I guess it's actually really good. I will watch it. Reply

Thread

Link

When I saw it was from Jordan Peele, I thought it was a comedy, and then the first trailer looked absurd af so I thought it was some kind of Wayans bros. type spoof, but then I saw another trailer and it looked like a straight up horror movie, and then I saw another trailer and thought it was a statement on racism, and now I'm so fucking confused I don't even wanna see it bc the theories I'm making up are probably better than the movie will be. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol! A home viewing would probably be better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link