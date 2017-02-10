Taylor Swift has a Doppelgänger.

Why does it look like she's wearing a mask? There's something off about her face. Reply

lmao her face is the exact same in every picture she's facing the camera, so i'm kind of suspicious that if her facial expression changes, she'll looks like a totally different person who happens to be able to make one face that from selfie angles looks like taylor Reply

You're probably right. Reply

That's really what makes most ~celeb doppelgängers~ look so much like their chosen celeb.



Makeup, angle and probably a smidge of editing. Reply

she looks like a wax replica... Reply

bad photoshop makes ha look flat Reply

She legit looks like a wax model Reply

The girl is suffering for her art













With that haircut Reply

She looks like the epitome of plastic. But it looks like she is a serious cos-player which is cool. Reply

Woah that's creepy Reply

they have similar eyes. looking at the other pics, yeah they do look alike, but moreso because she tries to with the makeup and styling. Reply

I think she's wearing blue contacts, that's why her face looks slightly creepy Reply

Blue contacts are always a no. Reply

i wonder if taylor would sue impersonators for copying her look Reply

The nose is so off that I don't think they look that much alike. Reply

This isn't the same girl that's in this post. Reply

It's from her Instagram. Reply

lmao Reply

She looks like Selena Gomez here Reply

woah her eyes are really similar Reply

Being Taylor Swift's doppelganger is not something I'd advertise...personally. Reply

It's all in the make-up, hair and false eyelashes. I don't think they'd look alike with a clean face. Reply

I mean if you have the same blonde bob, makeup and clothes yeah technically you can "look" like her but that doesn't mean they have the same features, bye Reply

agreed. try-hard "doppelgangers" like this give me so much secondhand embarrassment Reply

I don't think it's thaat hard to look like her Reply

bland isn't a difficult look tbh. Reply

how people have the time for this?? idgi. I see all these dopplegangers and instgram celebs and it just blows my mind. is this their job?? Reply

