Trailer for AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR confirms all Guardians, Spidey, Bucky and Rocket/Thor team-up

MY BODY IS READY Reply

Thread

Link

I NEED TO NOT DIE BETWEEN TODAY AND THE RELEASE OF THIS MOVIE.



Reply

Thread

Link

Eh. Call me when any of the women get a movie. Reply

Thread

Link

i heard a rumour that quicksilver would be coming back for this but it's most likely just that, a rumour Reply

Thread

Link

oh @ tony being the one to sense there is a greater threat



i mean, i get it, rdj is a huge draw and people love him as tony stark, but dang, he really does get the spotlight a lot



w/e i'm still on board idc Reply

Thread

Link

I still think he's controlling his ego a bit more tho. He wasn't that prominent in Age of Ultron... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whattt?



also just got back from Lego Batman

it was better than any recent DC movie tbqh Reply

Thread

Link











Edited at 2017-02-11 06:38 am (UTC) GIMME MORE BUCKY!!! Reply

Thread

Link