Trailer for AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR confirms all Guardians, Spidey, Bucky and Rocket/Thor team-up

">

- Trailer reveals first day of production and a few Infinity War shots and concept art.
- Kevin Feige reveals the big team up is New Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.
- Bucky is seen among the cast of the movie.
- RDJ (Iron Man), Chris Pratt (Starlord) and Tom Holland (Spiderman) talk about how big Infinity War is.
- They also show concept art of Thor and Rocket teaming up.

Source

YASSSSS. GIVE IT TO MEEEE!!!
