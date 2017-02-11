Trailer for AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR confirms all Guardians, Spidey, Bucky and Rocket/Thor team-up
- Trailer reveals first day of production and a few Infinity War shots and concept art.
- Kevin Feige reveals the big team up is New Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.
- Bucky is seen among the cast of the movie.
- RDJ (Iron Man), Chris Pratt (Starlord) and Tom Holland (Spiderman) talk about how big Infinity War is.
- They also show concept art of Thor and Rocket teaming up.
Source
YASSSSS. GIVE IT TO MEEEE!!!
i mean, i get it, rdj is a huge draw and people love him as tony stark, but dang, he really does get the spotlight a lot
w/e i'm still on board idc
also just got back from Lego Batman
it was better than any recent DC movie tbqh
Edited at 2017-02-11 06:38 am (UTC)