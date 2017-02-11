Box Office: ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Spanks ‘Lego Batman Movie’ on Thursday





LEGO BATMAN > TWILIGHT FANFIC SPAWN. LEGO BATMAN > TWILIGHT FANFIC SPAWN.

Here's tonight's question - if the island resort in Exit to Eden were real, would you go, and if you went, would you go as a guest or a citizen? Never forget the truly best BDSM movie.Here's tonight's question - if the island resort in Exit to Eden were real, would you go, and if you went, would you go as a guest or a citizen?

lol this movie is underrated

A childhood classmate of mine admitted to masturbating to Rosie in that leather getup.

Was your childhood classmate The Great Cheeto?

Lmao. I've never seen this

Alternate title: LEGO Batman submits to Fifty Shades' dominance.

Batman is definitely a sub. He and Catwoman get up to some kinky shit.

I like this title better tbh

Hmm, kind of surprised with the shit reviews for Fifty Shades.



I went to try to watch the first one the other day but it wasn't on any streaming services, rude.



Anyone see Lego Batman yet? Reply

I mean, I get the content of the movie but they could have used any other wording for that article, considering the second one is technically A KID'S MOVIE!

Do you think kids are reading this article? Or that they would even understand the play on words if they were? It'll be ok.

Srsly lol

Lol! I don't think this user is taking it seriously. 50 Shades Shittier is a joke in itself.

Right? Poor Lego Batman.

they didn't mean like that, it's a trigger to get kids to go to bed. look at the time it was posted.



the news media is brainwashing our kids. Reply

People have no good taste in things? What a shock.

Saw it last night. It's sooo much better than the first one. Very romantic and Dakota & Jamie had great chemistry. Really beliavable.

Are you being serious or is this sarcasm? Lol

I can't take anybody seriously who thinks these movies are good in any way.

did Jamie learn how to act or something ...?

was there any peen?

r u ok

I'm outraged that a movie for adults made more money than a family friendly cartoon on a school night. Outraged!!!



BTW, Lego Batman is projected to make $20-30 million more than Fifty Shades this weekend. 👍 Reply

I hope that becomes true

My friend wanted me to go tonight, but I said I just couldn't. She said it ended up being sold out, which did kind of surprise me. I thought there was no hype this time around. Then again where I live it will be a very Christian audience who probably think they're watching something incredibly naughty.

lol this movie looks so awesome

The film currently has a 9% on Rotten Tomatoes.



lol omg Reply

the new guy in the fifty shades movie is apparently a huge fan of the oilers and listens to this edmonton sports show my friend hosts, and my buddy had him on the show last week!





now i can say i am two degrees of separation from rita ora!!!!! Reply

goals

SEE THE BETTER BATMAN MOVIE, LEGO BATMAN! SEE THE BETTER BATMAN MOVIE, LEGO BATMAN!

lmao sorry sadfleck

