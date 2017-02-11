Box Office: ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Spanks ‘Lego Batman Movie’ on Thursday
- Fifty Shades Darker made $5.7 million on its opening night, beating The Lego Batman Movie which made $2.2 million nationwide.
- Fifty Shades Darker also made $22 million worldwide on Thrusday.
- FSD is not doing very well with film critics. However fans of the movie are praising the film, claiming it's way better than the first one. More steamy and sexy. Film critics however are praising Dakota Johnson's performance.
BTW, Lego Batman is projected to make $20-30 million more than Fifty Shades this weekend. 👍
