Hope he dies a painful death when it's time

I genuinely don't understand how ppl think this isn't a Muslim ban when Red Don himself has stated it to be ban.

The recent news about the immigration raids beginning and non-felons being deported is horrifying and sad.

they're following school buses and using kids to pick up their parents in austin. fuck america.

Maybe George W or Condoleezza Rice can call @nikkihaley and explain to her that this is insane. pic.twitter.com/jIU8JuBrZS — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 11, 2017

Sarah Palin gotta pick up her girlfriend, she's drunk.

Yikes. I can't imagine anyone in the UN likes this dumbass, she showed up her first day and threatened everyone.

how did she even get this ambassador job?

Sad part is, out of all of Trump's cabinet nominees, she was the least controversial.

I'm sure that's nbd!

yikes

ugh i've always despised her

Good fucking grief.

this white house cant make up their minds on what position they hold. one minute jared kushner is the great negotiator that will bring peace to the middle east and then they send this letter out.

why do people keep giving Piers Morgan a platform...is he anything other than a professional troll at this point?

Piers Morgan so badly wants to be in Trump's administration.

I love Jim!

His last special was great.

He really tears into organized religion and gun nuts.

Watching rn, I love when Jim told piers to fuck off

Both him and Rudy Giuliani went from somewhat normal people to completely batshit nuts in the course of like five years, HOW?

Rudy was always a fucking racist lunatic

Rudy was radicalized by racism

:thinking_face: at John Waters' comment at the end. how was he on the rest of the show?

he didnt really add much to the conversations. piers monopolized most of the show with his stupidity.

I can't stand jim Jeffries but him telling piers to fuck off was so good.

just watched 13th on Netflix—shook me to my utter core.

How did piers Morgan become a thing



John waters is unbearable jfc Reply

piers has the most punchable face ever. every time he said we are all being hysterical and drumpf isnt as bad as everyone keeps saying i wanted to throw my remote at the tv.

I was debating buying jim tickets to see him in my city

Done deal now.

Done deal now. Reply

Isn't this Piers dude a known irl troll?

Piers is a fucking troll

Piers Moron



Ian Hislop.gif Reply

