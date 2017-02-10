Oscar Isaac to star in World War II thriller 'The Garbo Network' https://t.co/zysjN3ikgQ pic.twitter.com/1OEhHoo0RD — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2017

- The film is called 'The Garbo Network'- The script was written by William Wheeler (Queen of Katwe, Ray Donovan)- It'll be produced by Oscar Isaac, Bob Cooper (The Angriest Man in Brooklyn, John Tucker Must Die) and Richard Saperstein’s (Devil's Knot, Hancock) Storyscape Entertainment, Chuck Weinstock (What Maisie Knew, Fracture) and Jason Spire (Mojave)- The film is based on the true story of Juan Pujol Garcia, an eccentric double-agent with no military training, that somehow convinced both the Germans and the British to hire him as a spyHe is the only man in the history of World War II to receive distinguished medals of honor from opposing sides: the German Iron Cross and the Member of the Order of the British Empire- The producers are currently looking for buyers at the Berlin Film Festival